Health

Stroud Parents Mourn Loss of Infant Son, Community Rallies in Support

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:36 am EST
In a heartrending incident from Stroud town centre, parents Charlie Shill and Rogel Robotham are grieving the irreplaceable loss of their infant son, Xavier, who tragically passed away at the tender age of 18 weeks on November 29. The circumstances surrounding Xavier’s birth and his subsequent health complications have left the family in profound sorrow.

Birth Complications and Tragic Loss

Xavier was the fourth child to the couple and the eighth child to Ms. Shill. Although Xavier was born healthy, unforeseen complications post-delivery necessitated emergency medical intervention for Ms. Shill. This included spinal blocks and blood transfusions, which sadly prevented her from holding her newborn son and providing his initial feeds.

In a harrowing turn of events, Xavier suffered a life-threatening episode at just six days old. In an act of desperate courage, his mother performed CPR on him for an agonizing 25 minutes, until paramedics arrived and managed to resuscitate the infant.

Remembering Xavier

Despite the brief time they had with him, the couple speaks of Xavier with profound affection. They fondly recall his contentment and the unique bond he shared with his father, Rogel. According to them, Xavier would recognize and find comfort in his father’s presence, a testament to their special relationship.

Honoring Xavier’s Memory

In the aftermath of this immense loss, the family has found strength in their community. To honor Xavier’s memory, they organized a GoFundMe campaign to cover the costs of his funeral and headstone. The community response has been overwhelming, with donations exceeding £2,000.

The family has scheduled Xavier’s funeral for January 16 at St Matthew’s Church. They express sincere gratitude for the community’s support during this challenging time and aim to give Xavier the best possible farewell.

author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

