Strong Memorial Hospital Marks Milestone with 40 Heart Transplants in 2023

The University of Rochester Medical Center's (URMC) Strong Memorial Hospital achieved a breakthrough in 2023, executing 40 heart transplants - a staggering 82% increase from the 22 in 2022. This milestone underlines the hospital's relentless commitment to advancing heart transplant medicine and saving lives.

Unprecedented Achievement

These 40 transplants epitomize a tremendous leap in the hospital's record, reflecting the monumental strides made in heart transplant surgeries. This success stands testament to the tireless efforts of the hospital's medical team and underscores their dedication towards pushing boundaries in the field of transplant medicine.

Denise Champagne: A Beacon of Hope

Among the recipients was Denise Champagne, a woman diagnosed with a congenital heart defect since her toddler years. Even though her surgery, conducted in March, posed a significant challenge due to scarring from four previous valve replacement surgeries, the operation led by cardiac transplant surgeon Dr. Katherine Wood was a triumph. Overflowing with gratitude, Champagne acknowledged the medical team and the donor while exuding optimism for her future.

The Continuous Demand for Organ Donors

Despite these triumphant milestones, URMC emphasized the ongoing demand for organ donors. Over 500 people currently await heart, liver, kidney, or pancreas transplants at the hospital. URMC, thus, encourages New Yorkers to enroll in the New York State Donate Life Registry, a crucial step towards meeting the demand for organ transplants and potentially saving countless lives.