STRONG HF Trial Analysis Highlights Benefits of Higher GDMT Doses in Heart Failure Patients

A secondary analysis of the STRONG HF trial has underscored the advantages of higher doses of guideline directed medical therapy (GDMT) for patients admitted with acute heart failure. It was found that patients who could tolerate higher dosages exhibited lower incidences of death or readmission within a 6-month period.

Insights from the STRONG HF Trial

The STRONG HF trial, initially unveiled by Alexandre Mebazaa MD, PhD at the American Heart Association’s 2022 annual scientific sessions, was a wide-ranging, open-label, and randomized parallel group trial. It involved 1078 patients from around the globe. The trial’s findings suggested a strong correlation between high intensity uptitration of GDMT and significant reduction in the risk of all-cause death or heart failure readmission, in contrast to usual care.

Post Hoc Analysis and Clinical Outcomes

The subsequent post hoc analysis evaluated clinical outcomes in correlation with the percentage of optimal GDMT doses achieved. Patients were divided into low, medium, and high dose groups with outcomes measured at the two-week mark. It was observed that an enhancement in the average percentage of optimal dose was tied to a decrease in heart failure readmission or all-cause death. Furthermore, patients in the medium and high dose groups demonstrated significant improvements in quality of life at 90 days, compared to their low dose counterparts. Additionally, adverse events were less common among those who received higher doses at the end of week 2.

Implications for Public Health Systems

An editorial that accompanied the analysis emphasized the importance of these findings in light of the mounting burden of heart failure on public health systems. It urged healthcare professionals to overcome clinical inertia and address patient intolerance of GDMT. This approach, it suggested, could potentially reduce harm and enhance patient outcomes.

