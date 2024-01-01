en English
Health

STRONG HF Trial Analysis Highlights Benefits of Higher GDMT Doses in Heart Failure Patients

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:31 am EST
STRONG HF Trial Analysis Highlights Benefits of Higher GDMT Doses in Heart Failure Patients

A secondary analysis of the STRONG HF trial has underscored the advantages of higher doses of guideline directed medical therapy (GDMT) for patients admitted with acute heart failure. It was found that patients who could tolerate higher dosages exhibited lower incidences of death or readmission within a 6-month period.

Insights from the STRONG HF Trial

The STRONG HF trial, initially unveiled by Alexandre Mebazaa MD, PhD at the American Heart Association’s 2022 annual scientific sessions, was a wide-ranging, open-label, and randomized parallel group trial. It involved 1078 patients from around the globe. The trial’s findings suggested a strong correlation between high intensity uptitration of GDMT and significant reduction in the risk of all-cause death or heart failure readmission, in contrast to usual care.

Post Hoc Analysis and Clinical Outcomes

The subsequent post hoc analysis evaluated clinical outcomes in correlation with the percentage of optimal GDMT doses achieved. Patients were divided into low, medium, and high dose groups with outcomes measured at the two-week mark. It was observed that an enhancement in the average percentage of optimal dose was tied to a decrease in heart failure readmission or all-cause death. Furthermore, patients in the medium and high dose groups demonstrated significant improvements in quality of life at 90 days, compared to their low dose counterparts. Additionally, adverse events were less common among those who received higher doses at the end of week 2.

Implications for Public Health Systems

An editorial that accompanied the analysis emphasized the importance of these findings in light of the mounting burden of heart failure on public health systems. It urged healthcare professionals to overcome clinical inertia and address patient intolerance of GDMT. This approach, it suggested, could potentially reduce harm and enhance patient outcomes.

Health
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

