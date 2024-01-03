en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Stroke Care in the UK: The Promising Role of Insertable Cardiac Monitors

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:36 am EST
Stroke Care in the UK: The Promising Role of Insertable Cardiac Monitors

Stroke, a leading cause of death and disability in the UK, comes with a hefty economic burden, costing an estimated £25.6 billion annually. According to Elliot Grantham, a Market Development Manager at Medtronic, the high costs are a result of challenges in stroke prevention, treatment, and management. The average societal cost of post-stroke care in the first year alone is £45,409 per individual.

Diagnosis Delays and Cryptogenic Strokes

Timely detection of strokes is pivotal, with studies showing that treatment within three hours significantly improves patient outcomes. However, the diagnosis process is plagued by the prevalence of cryptogenic strokes, where the root cause remains undetermined, accounting for a third of ischemic stroke cases.

Another challenge lies in diagnosing atrial fibrillation (AF), an irregular and often rapid heart rate that can lead to strokes. AF is believed to be responsible for up to 30% of cryptogenic strokes, but its intermittent symptoms make it difficult to detect. Clinical studies suggest that the average time to detect AF in cryptogenic stroke patients ranges from 30 to 162 days.

Insertable Cardiac Monitors: A Diagnostic Revolution

Grantham points to Insertable Cardiac Monitors (ICMs) as a superior method for detecting AF. These devices, implanted under the skin, can monitor heart rhythms continuously for several years, significantly increasing the chance of identifying AF. The incorporation of digital technologies and artificial intelligence into ICMs enhances diagnostic accuracy and efficiency, providing a robust solution to the diagnosis hurdle.

Embracing Innovation to Improve Stroke Outcomes

Grantham emphasizes the need for increased access to ICMs to save lives and reduce societal costs. By improving the detection and treatment of AF, these devices can help prevent secondary strokes and improve patient outcomes. The integration of artificial intelligence into healthcare, as exemplified by ICMs, represents a significant step forward in tackling the challenges of stroke care.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Wyoming's Healthcare Crisis: High Costs and Policy Paralysis

By Muhammad Jawad

£2.7 Million Boost for Wales' Healthcare System

By Geeta Pillai

The Power of Investigative Journalism: Impact of The Courier Journal

By BNN Correspondents

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Introduces Cost-Effective Diabetes Therapy in India with Lirafit

By Rafia Tasleem

Unveiling the Role of Synaptic Changes in Alzheimer's Disease Progress ...
@Health · 5 mins
Unveiling the Role of Synaptic Changes in Alzheimer's Disease Progress ...
heart comment 0
India Ranks Second in Asia’s Cancer Burden: A Study Reveals

By Justice Nwafor

India Ranks Second in Asia's Cancer Burden: A Study Reveals
Link Between High IL-17A Expression and Poor Prognosis in Ph+ B-ALL Patients: A Study

By Shivani Chauhan

Link Between High IL-17A Expression and Poor Prognosis in Ph+ B-ALL Patients: A Study
Juravinski Hospital’s $2.3-Billion Redevelopment: A Testament to Community Action

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Juravinski Hospital's $2.3-Billion Redevelopment: A Testament to Community Action
Cathal Crowe Undergoes Urgent Surgery: Office to Operate As Usual

By BNN Correspondents

Cathal Crowe Undergoes Urgent Surgery: Office to Operate As Usual
Latest Headlines
World News
European Union Takes Strides in Formulating Comprehensive Port Strategy
11 seconds
European Union Takes Strides in Formulating Comprehensive Port Strategy
Wyoming's Healthcare Crisis: High Costs and Policy Paralysis
17 seconds
Wyoming's Healthcare Crisis: High Costs and Policy Paralysis
Biden Intensifies Re-Election Campaign Amid Low Approval Ratings
36 seconds
Biden Intensifies Re-Election Campaign Amid Low Approval Ratings
Prime Minister Thavisin Defends Budget Proposal Amidst Fierce Debate
1 min
Prime Minister Thavisin Defends Budget Proposal Amidst Fierce Debate
Football Legend Sebastine Brodericks-Imasuen Passes Away at 85
1 min
Football Legend Sebastine Brodericks-Imasuen Passes Away at 85
Chevrolet Ends Camaro Line with Special 'Garage 56' Edition
1 min
Chevrolet Ends Camaro Line with Special 'Garage 56' Edition
Michael Cohen's Retaliation Claim against Trump Dismissed in Court
2 mins
Michael Cohen's Retaliation Claim against Trump Dismissed in Court
Thailand’s 2024 National Budget Faces Criticism from Opposition
2 mins
Thailand’s 2024 National Budget Faces Criticism from Opposition
Rising Star Lewis O'Donnell Attracts Interest from English Clubs
2 mins
Rising Star Lewis O'Donnell Attracts Interest from English Clubs
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
45 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
46 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app