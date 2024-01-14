en English
Health

Striking a Chord Against Parkinson’s: The Light of Day Foundation’s Concert Series

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:23 am EST
The Light of Day Foundation, a registered NJ 501c3 charity organization, is looking to strike a chord against Parkinson’s disease and related illnesses. The Foundation, co-founded by Tony Pallagrosi, has orchestrated a concert series titled Winterfest Kick-Off, featuring a medley of artists. The aim? To raise both funds for research and education, and awareness about these neurodegenerative disorders.

Fighting Illness through Music

The concert is not merely a fundraiser. It’s a platform, amplifying the struggles and needs of those living with Parkinson’s disease, ALS, and PSP. The Foundation believes in the power of music to bring people together, to inspire and instigate change. The Winterfest Kick-Off is a manifestation of that belief, serving as a beacon of hope and support for those in the thick of the battle against these diseases.

Unveiling the Mission on CBS2 News This Morning

The initiative was spotlighted on CBS2 News This Morning, where Pallagrosi and singer-songwriter Willie Nile delved into the event’s objectives and details. The conversation painted a vivid picture of the Foundation’s larger mission: to harness the resonant power of music to make a tangible difference in the lives of those impacted by these debilitating conditions.

A Broader Battle

The concert series is part of the Light of Day Foundation’s wider efforts to respond to the challenges posed by Parkinson’s disease and similar conditions. The Foundation is committed to funding research, improving therapies, and providing robust support for the affected. The Winterfest Kick-Off is a critical part of this commitment, a rallying cry for unity in the face of adversity.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

