StretchLab Set to Open First Maryland Location in Chevy Chase

StretchLab, a fitness and wellness company renowned for its assisted stretching programs, is set to expand its footprint with a new location in Chevy Chase, Maryland. The studio, the first of its kind in Maryland, is located at 8525 Chevy Chase Lake Terrace, Suite 304. The grand opening is slated for Saturday, January 27, with an exciting celebration that will run from January 27 to 29, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony on January 30.

Modern Fitness Approach Catering to All

StretchLab's mission is to bring the myriad health and wellness benefits of professional stretching services to a diverse range of individuals, regardless of age or fitness level. The company prides itself on its open, modern, and approachable environment, which aims to make fitness a fun and enjoyable experience for its clients.

Entrepreneurial Duo Behind the New Studio

The Chevy Chase studio is the brainchild of entrepreneurs Liliya Khizder and Michael Grossman. The married couple, boasting 18 years of shared life, is passionate about bringing the unique benefits of StretchLab's programs to the Maryland community.

A Success Story in Growth and Franchising

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Irvine, California, StretchLab has rapidly grown into the largest assisted stretching brand in the country. The company has gained considerable recognition for its growth and franchising success, earning places in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500, Fastest-Growing Franchises, Top New Franchises, and Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 in recent years.