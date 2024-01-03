en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fitness

Strength Training Tops Health Goals in 2024: Life Time Survey Reveals

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:35 am EST
Strength Training Tops Health Goals in 2024: Life Time Survey Reveals

Life Time, the American health and wellness company, has unveiled the findings of its annual consumer health and wellness survey for 2024. This year’s survey, which saw a significant increase in participation from 1,000 to 3,000 people, has provided an insightful snapshot into the health and fitness goals of Americans, both members and non-members of health clubs. The survey comprised 17 questions, exploring areas of personal health, exercise routines, and wellness habits.

Strength Training Takes Centre Stage

A key trend identified in this year’s survey is the escalating interest in strength training. The quest to build muscle has been crowned as the top health goal for 2024, with 35.9% of the respondents endorsing it. This marks a noteworthy increase of over 3% from the previous year, highlighting a shifting focus towards physical strength and endurance. Other popular goals among participants included weight loss and enhancing daily physical activity.

A Holistic Approach to Health and Wellness

The survey has unearthed a broad perspective on consumer attitudes towards health and wellness. It’s clear that the focus has pivoted towards personal health, not merely as a tool for aesthetic improvement but as a means to enhance longevity and performance, both physically and mentally. This underscores a growing recognition of the interconnectedness of physical fitness and mental wellbeing.

Life Time’s Commitment to Individual Health Journeys

Life Time’s President and COO, Jeff Zwiefel, has reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting individuals on their unique health journeys. The company seeks to provide an array of tailored programs and experiences designed to cater to individual needs and preferences. This aligns with the emerging trend of personalization in the health and fitness industry.

0
Fitness Health Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Operation Transformation: Promoting Community Health in Moate and Kilbeggan

By BNN Correspondents

Account Manager Loses 4 Stones by Hula Hooping

By Nitish Verma

Charlotte Crosby Discloses Fitness Journey Post-Pregnancy, Amidst Online Criticism

By Justice Nwafor

Kartik Aaryan: Staying Fit and Focused Amid a Flourishing Acting Career

By BNN Correspondents

TV Doctor Michael Mosley Advocates Squats for Physical Fitness ...
@Fitness · 2 hours
TV Doctor Michael Mosley Advocates Squats for Physical Fitness ...
heart comment 0
Newport County: A Weekend of Resolutions and Revelations

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Newport County: A Weekend of Resolutions and Revelations
Celebrities Embrace Ice Baths: A Freezing Trend in Hollywood

By Momen Zellmi

Celebrities Embrace Ice Baths: A Freezing Trend in Hollywood
Winter Running: A Path to Fitness, Advocates Windsor’s Track and Field Coach

By Salman Khan

Winter Running: A Path to Fitness, Advocates Windsor's Track and Field Coach
BetterMe’s Gym Wear and Equipment: A Review by Eve Rowlands and Narin Flanders

By Justice Nwafor

BetterMe's Gym Wear and Equipment: A Review by Eve Rowlands and Narin Flanders
Latest Headlines
World News
Henry Slade: A Season of Triumphs and an Uncertain Future
41 seconds
Henry Slade: A Season of Triumphs and an Uncertain Future
2024's Best Women's Running Shoes: Expert Opinions and Rigorous Testing
43 seconds
2024's Best Women's Running Shoes: Expert Opinions and Rigorous Testing
Gerrick Wilkins Challenges Gary Palmer to a Debate, Offers Charitable Incentive
1 min
Gerrick Wilkins Challenges Gary Palmer to a Debate, Offers Charitable Incentive
Massachusetts Senate to Deliberate on Three Key Bills for Disability Support and Opioid Crisis
1 min
Massachusetts Senate to Deliberate on Three Key Bills for Disability Support and Opioid Crisis
'Waffle House' Trio: Montana Grizzlies' Wide Receivers Redefining Game Readiness
1 min
'Waffle House' Trio: Montana Grizzlies' Wide Receivers Redefining Game Readiness
Zakharova Criticizes Poland's Call for Missile Transfer to Ukraine
2 mins
Zakharova Criticizes Poland's Call for Missile Transfer to Ukraine
The Undead Within: How Zombie Cells Contribute to Aging and Disease
3 mins
The Undead Within: How Zombie Cells Contribute to Aging and Disease
Boehringer Ingelheim Opens 2024 GRANTS Program for Swine Research Proposals
3 mins
Boehringer Ingelheim Opens 2024 GRANTS Program for Swine Research Proposals
Connecticut Voters Oppose Democratic Initiative to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles: Poll
5 mins
Connecticut Voters Oppose Democratic Initiative to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles: Poll
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app