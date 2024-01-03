Strength Training Tops Health Goals in 2024: Life Time Survey Reveals

Life Time, the American health and wellness company, has unveiled the findings of its annual consumer health and wellness survey for 2024. This year’s survey, which saw a significant increase in participation from 1,000 to 3,000 people, has provided an insightful snapshot into the health and fitness goals of Americans, both members and non-members of health clubs. The survey comprised 17 questions, exploring areas of personal health, exercise routines, and wellness habits.

Strength Training Takes Centre Stage

A key trend identified in this year’s survey is the escalating interest in strength training. The quest to build muscle has been crowned as the top health goal for 2024, with 35.9% of the respondents endorsing it. This marks a noteworthy increase of over 3% from the previous year, highlighting a shifting focus towards physical strength and endurance. Other popular goals among participants included weight loss and enhancing daily physical activity.

A Holistic Approach to Health and Wellness

The survey has unearthed a broad perspective on consumer attitudes towards health and wellness. It’s clear that the focus has pivoted towards personal health, not merely as a tool for aesthetic improvement but as a means to enhance longevity and performance, both physically and mentally. This underscores a growing recognition of the interconnectedness of physical fitness and mental wellbeing.

Life Time’s Commitment to Individual Health Journeys

Life Time’s President and COO, Jeff Zwiefel, has reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting individuals on their unique health journeys. The company seeks to provide an array of tailored programs and experiences designed to cater to individual needs and preferences. This aligns with the emerging trend of personalization in the health and fitness industry.