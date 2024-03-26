Stranded Health Workers Demand FG Action on Unpaid Salaries in Rural Scheme

Stranded doctors, nurses, and Community Health Extension Workers engaged under the Expanded Midwives Service Scheme are voicing their dissatisfaction with the Federal Government for failing to pay their salaries despite previous assurances. These health workers, who were redeployed to rural areas to improve maternal and child health, find themselves in financial distress due to unpaid salaries, some for up to six months. Their plight, despite the essential services they provide, highlights a significant oversight in the government's commitment to healthcare in rural communities.

Unfulfilled Promises and Growing Desperation

Despite the critical role they play in delivering healthcare services, these workers have been left to fend for themselves, with many unable to meet basic living expenses. The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and Sydani Group, responsible for the scheme's administration, have been accused of neglecting the workers' financial needs. Promises of imminent payment made in response to media reports have not been kept, leaving workers stranded and demoralized. The situation has forced some workers, like Dr. Nisai Buhari, to make painful personal sacrifices, including sending family members away to survive.

The Human Cost of Administrative Delays

Stories from the field paint a grim picture of the human toll taken by the government's failure to pay these salaries. Nurses like Eunice Mariyom have had to postpone critical medical treatments for family members due to the lack of funds. The emotional and financial strain is palpable among the workers, who entered the scheme with hopes of making a difference but now find themselves struggling to survive. Their dedication to their work, despite the lack of support, underscores the importance of their roles in their communities.

Call for Immediate Action

The health workers' plight underscores a broader issue of governmental neglect towards those serving in critical but under-resourced areas. The delay in salary payments not only undermines the healthcare system in rural areas but also jeopardizes the government's own goals of reducing maternal and child mortality. Workers are calling for an immediate resolution to their financial woes, emphasizing the urgency of the situation and the critical nature of their work. Without a swift response, the quality of healthcare services in these areas could deteriorate, impacting vulnerable populations the most.

The plight of these healthcare workers is a stark reminder of the challenges faced by those serving on the front lines in rural communities. Their dedication, despite significant personal and financial hardships, highlights the urgent need for the government to fulfill its promises. As the situation unfolds, it serves as a call to action for better support and recognition of the critical work done by health workers in rural areas.