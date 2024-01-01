en English
Health

Strabismus: Understanding the Vision Disorder Common in Children

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:47 pm EST
Strabismus: Understanding the Vision Disorder Common in Children

Strabismus, a vision disorder colloquially known as crossed eyes, is a prevalent condition affecting an estimated 1 in 20 children, according to pediatric ophthalmologist Brian G. Mohney. The condition arises when the six muscles responsible for eye movement fail to coordinate properly, causing the eyes to turn in different directions. The American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus (AAPOS) classifies strabismus based on the direction of the eye turn.

Identifying Strabismus

Strabismus primarily stems from an imbalance in the eye muscles, though other factors may also contribute. Symptoms can range from mild to severe, with the most common being misaligned eyes, uncoordinated eye movements, and double vision. It is important to identify the signs early and seek prompt treatment, especially in younger patients, to ensure the best possible outcomes.

The Connection between Vision and Balance

The visual system plays a crucial role in maintaining balance and preventing dizziness, and disruptions can lead to balance issues. Conditions such as strabismus or blurred vision can cause problems with balance. The vestibular system, which controls head position, spatial orientation, and motion, works in conjunction with visual cues and proprioceptors in the legs and feet to help maintain balance.

Treatment Options

Treatment for strabismus ranges from non-surgical methods like eyeglasses, eye patches, and exercises, to surgical procedures that adjust the muscles in the eye. Neuro-optometric rehabilitation, a treatment offered by Opto-mization, is designed to improve visual skills and treat balance disorders. Vestibular therapy is often recommended as a complementary treatment. Neuro-optometrists assess and treat patients with post-TBI symptoms using neuro-optometric rehabilitation therapy. Each patient’s treatment plan is uniquely customized to their specific symptoms, and the improvements achieved through therapy are generally long-lasting. Addressing strabismus is not just crucial for proper vision development, but also to prevent long-term complications.

Health
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

