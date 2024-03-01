Stop & Shop Launches 23rd Annual Campaign to Support MSK Kids' Pediatric Cancer Fight

On March 1, 2024, Stop & Shop embarked on its 23rd annual Help Cure Childhood Cancer campaign, a significant initiative dedicated to supporting MSK Kids at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) through fundraising efforts aimed at advancing pediatric cancer care, treatment, and research. This year, the campaign, running through March 31, invites customers in the tri-state area to round up their purchases or make donations at checkout, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting MSK Kids.

Empowering Hope and Health

Since its inception, the partnership between Stop & Shop and MSK Kids has generated over $29 million in donations, contributing to groundbreaking advancements in pediatric cancer treatment and research. This year's campaign features patient ambassadors Joshy and Zoe, who embody the hope and resilience of children benefiting from these efforts. Stop & Shop's commitment extends beyond fundraising; it's a testament to their dedication to community health and wellness.

Innovations in Pediatric Cancer Research

MSK Kids is at the forefront of pediatric cancer research, developing innovative treatments that offer new hope to affected families. Recent breakthroughs, such as the integration of T allo10 gene therapy with stem cell transplants, have shown promising results in improving survival rates and the quality of life for pediatric patients. These advances underscore the importance of continued support and funding for pediatric cancer research.

Community Support: A Catalyst for Change

The unwavering support of Stop & Shop customers and associates plays a crucial role in the success of the Help Cure Childhood Cancer campaign. Their generosity enables MSK Kids to push the boundaries of pediatric cancer care and research, fostering a brighter future for children diagnosed with cancer. As the campaign gains momentum, the hope is that more individuals and communities will join in supporting this noble cause.

The collaboration between Stop & Shop and MSK Kids illustrates the power of community engagement in driving significant health advancements. Through their collective efforts, they are not only raising funds but also awareness about pediatric cancer, inspiring hope and making a tangible difference in the lives of countless children and families.