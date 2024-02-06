Stony Brook University Researchers Discover Novel Approach to Overcome Drug Resistance in Cancer

Researchers at Stony Brook University, under the leadership of Gábor Balázsi, PhD, have unearthed a significant breakthrough in understanding drug resistance, particularly in engineered mammalian and human cancer cell lines. Their research, recently published in the esteemed journal PNAS, highlights DNA amplification as a primary contributor to drug resistance. This pivotal finding could revolutionize the approach to cancer therapy, offering a fresh perspective on a problem that has long troubled the medical community: drug resistance in cancer cells.

Unmasking the Mechanism Behind Drug Resistance

The team utilized genetically engineered Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) cell lines as a model to investigate resistance to the drug Puromycin. The researchers found that targeting DNA amplification—using a combination of triplex-forming oligonucleotides (TFO) and Puromycin—could effectively mitigate chemoresistance. This ingenious approach introduces additional DNA that binds to the cellular DNA, forming multiple triplexes that cause DNA breaks, thereby leading to the death of resistant cells.

Translating the Findings to Human Cancer Cell Lines

The treatment was also successfully tested on two human drug-resistant cancer cell lines, illuminating its potential as a transformative treatment for overcoming cancer cell drug resistance. This discovery could ultimately change the landscape of cancer therapy, offering a novel approach to a long-standing challenge.

The Role of KromaTiD's dGH in-Site Assay

KromaTiD's dGH in-Site assay played an instrumental role in this research by facilitating the visualization and enumeration of both genomic and extrachromosomal DNA amplifications. The findings from this study could have far-reaching implications for personalized cancer treatment, enabling clinicians to tailor nucleotide therapy to the unique needs of individual patients.