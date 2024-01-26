Stolen Mobile Health Van Recovered, Suspect Arrested

An act of civic vigilance in Stafford County, Virginia led to the recovery of a stolen mobile health van belonging to the Richmond-based non-profit Daily Planet Health Services. The van was reported missing on January 25 and was spotted in a restaurant parking lot by an alert Good Samaritan, who recognized it from a social media post. The incident resulted in the arrest of a man, Alvaro Garcia, found hiding in a nearby business park, and the return of the van to the Daily Planet staff.

Swift Response by Deputies

Upon receiving the report about the potentially stolen vehicle, deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office promptly arrived at the scene. They found the van unoccupied, but discovered multiple bottles of Steel Reserve alcohol inside the vehicle. This led them to initiate a search in the surrounding business park area.

Arrest of Alvaro Garcia

During their search, deputies located 35-year-old Alvaro Garcia with no fixed address, hiding behind a dumpster near a McDonald's. Garcia was found in possession of a bottle of Steel Reserve and the keys to the mobile health van. He was promptly arrested and charged with grand larceny. Currently, Garcia is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Valuable Asset Returned

The stolen van, a crucial asset for Daily Planet Health Services, was returned without significant damage. This Richmond-based non-profit organization provides essential support and health services to the homeless. The recovery of their stolen outreach van, thanks to the vigilance of a Good Samaritan and the swift action of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, was a much-needed boost for their operations.