'Still Game' Star Greg Hemphill Discusses How Viagra Improved His Marriage

In a revealing conversation that defied taboos, Greg Hemphill, the 54-year-old luminary of the television show 'Still Game,' disclosed his personal journey with Viagra and its positive impact on his marriage life. The actor unabashedly shared his story on the new BBC Scotland show 'Jules and Greg's Wild Swim,' offering a fresh perspective on the oft-shied-away topic of sexual health and aging.

Viagra: A Game-Changer for Hemphill's Marriage

Greg, who had been grappling with issues of sexual performance, sought medical advice and was prescribed Viagra. This decision proved transformative for his relationship with his wife, Julie Wilson Nimmo, recognized for her significant contribution to the show 'Balamory.' The couple's frank discussion about this intimate aspect of their life underscored the importance of addressing and overcoming health challenges together.

Addressing Aging and Health Challenges

Married since 1999 and parents to two children, Greg and Julie also delved into the topic of other health issues that accompany aging, including menopause. Despite Julie's initial apprehensions about the introduction of Viagra hinting at Greg's dwindling attraction towards her, the couple championed the cause of open communication in navigating such concerns.

Maintaining Humor Amidst Serious Discussions

While discussing these sensitive topics, the couple retained their sense of humor, with Greg advising viewers humorously to seek a 'helping hand' if required. He also brushed aside comparisons to Sting and his wife's famed seven-hour tantric sex sessions. In their unique way, Greg and Julie have offered a fresh lens to look at aging, health, and maintaining an active sexual life, encouraging others facing similar difficulties to seek help.