Steve Bultman to Retire After 25 Years as Texas A&M Swimming Coach

After a distinguished 25-year career leading the Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team, coach Steve Bultman is set to retire. The announcement, made on Monday by the athletic department, comes on the heels of Bultman's recent health scare with skin cancer, and his desire to spend more time with family and friends.

Triumph Over Health Scare

Bultman's retirement decision was influenced by his recent battle with melanoma. Fortunately, the cancer had not spread and Bultman is now cancer-free. The health scare has prompted him to shift focus to the next chapter of his life, which includes travel and remaining involved with the Texas A&M program in some capacity.

Legacy of Success

Under Bultman's guidance, the Aggies achieved significant success, including 12 top-10 team finishes at the NCAA Championships, eight conference titles, and the development of six individual national champions. His tenure at Texas A&M since 1999 has been marked by unprecedented success, with a 12-year streak of top 10 finishes at NCAA championships and multiple conference championships.

Indelible Impact on International Swimming

Beyond his contributions at Texas A&M, Bultman's legacy is also highlighted by his impact on the international swimming community. He had the privilege of coaching Team USA and the Estonian national team, marking his influence far beyond College Station. His outstanding contributions to the sport have earned him induction into multiple halls of fame.

As Bultman approaches retirement after the 2023-24 season and the upcoming Summer Olympics, the Aggies currently boast a strong record. Bultman is committed to finishing the season on a high note with upcoming meets and the SEC Championships, marking a fitting end to a storied career.