Sterling Urgent Care Expands in Treasure Valley: Accessible Healthcare and Innovative Membership Plans

In a dynamic shift in the Treasure Valley's healthcare landscape, Sterling Urgent Care is expanding its footprint with the opening of four new clinics, and a fifth one scheduled for this spring.

A Beacon of Accessible Healthcare Amidst Changing Tides

Sterling Urgent Care, an employee-owned multipractice physician group, is bringing a fresh wave of accessible and high-quality medical services to the Treasure Valley area of Idaho. With the recent closure of Saltzer Health, another medical group in the vicinity, the need for reliable healthcare providers is more pronounced than ever.

Innovative Membership Plans - A Safety Net for the Uninsured

Recognizing the challenges faced by uninsured patients, Sterling Urgent Care is pioneering membership plans that offer affordable access to essential medical services. For just $60 a month, individuals can avail themselves of these benefits, while family memberships are available for $120 a month.

Expanding Services - From Urgent Care to Telemedicine

The new clinics under the Sterling banner will provide a comprehensive range of services, including urgent care, primary care, telemedicine, and specialized programs for weight loss. Additionally, they will offer IV infusions and drug testing, ensuring that each location is well-equipped to cater to the diverse needs of the community.

A Pharmacy in Every Location

Further enhancing convenience and accessibility, each of the Sterling clinics will house a pharmacy. This integrated approach ensures that patients can seamlessly transition from consultation to treatment, all under one roof.

As Sterling Urgent Care continues to grow and redefine healthcare delivery in the Treasure Valley, its commitment to accessible, high-quality medical services remains unwavering. In the face of changing healthcare dynamics, Sterling stands as a beacon of hope and resilience, providing essential care when and where it's needed most.