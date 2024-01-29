Sterling Lions Club Stands Guard: Project KidSight Safeguards Children's Vision

Ensuring vision for the future, the Sterling Lions Club holds strong its 20-year tradition of safeguarding children's eyesight through Project KidSight. The recent endeavor saw Lions Dave Conley and Audrey Carey utilizing the KidSight camera to screen the eyes of 106 children at Trinity Lutheran and Early Learners Preschools in Sterling. In the preceding fall, an additional 65 students at Iliff Head Start were also screened, marking a significant stride in the club's ongoing mission.

KidSight Camera: A Tool for the Future

The screening procedure employs a state-of-the-art Mobile Vision Screener, a resource provided by the Colorado Lions Foundation and collaboratively shared among the Sterling, Brush, and Fort Morgan Clubs. This touchless technology swiftly identifies children needing referrals to an eye care specialist. The swift identification of potential vision problems plays a crucial role in preventing irreversible consequences down the line.

The Sterling Lions Club: Visionaries for Vision

Should a child's family find themselves financially incapable of affording eyeglasses, the Sterling Lions Club steps in to assist. This is pivotal as 80% of learning is visual, and early detection is imperative to thwart lifelong vision issues. The KidSight camera is proficient in detecting various risk factors for amblyopia (lazy eye), including strabismus, refractive errors, and unequal vision between the eyes. It's also capable of identifying more severe health conditions such as cataracts and eye cancer.

The Lions Clubs International's focus on vision has remained unwavering since the 1920s. This commitment was incited by Helen Keller's challenge to the organization to become 'Knights of the Blind'. The Sterling Lions Club, through Project KidSight, continues to uphold this central cause with unwavering dedication and relentless pursuit of a brighter, clearer future for the children.