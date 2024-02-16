Stepping Hill Hospital Unveils New Emergency and Urgent Care Campus: A Leap Forward in Community Healthcare

In a significant stride towards enhancing healthcare in Stockport, High Peak, and Cheshire East, Stepping Hill Hospital has proudly announced the completion of key phases in the construction of its new Emergency and Urgent Care Campus. Spearheaded by Tilbury Douglas, the project is not just about bricks and mortar; it's about creating a beacon of hope and healing for the community. As part of this ambitious development, a public forum is set to unfold, offering a glimpse into the future of healthcare with the upcoming health campus adjacent to the hospital.

A Vision Comes to Life

The journey of transforming emergency care at Stepping Hill Hospital has reached a pivotal milestone with the completion of the temporary 'Majors' Department, poised to evolve into the Same Day Emergency Care Centre. This innovative department is designed to expedite care for patients grappling with severe illnesses or injuries, marking a significant leap forward in healthcare delivery. The new Rapid Assessment Unit, which opened its doors in December 2023, stands as a testament to the project's commitment to streamline and enhance patient assessment procedures.

Reimagining Emergency Care

The scope of this monumental project extends beyond immediate care. The refurbishment of the existing Emergency Department and the modernization of the ambulance drop-off area are underway, promising a more efficient and patient-friendly environment. The blueprint for the future includes the establishment of new assessment, treatment, and consultation areas tailored to a wide array of emergency and urgent care services. Among these, the children's emergency department, mental health services, and medical same-day emergency care are of paramount importance, ensuring that every patient receives the specialized attention they deserve. Additionally, the project emphasizes the well-being of its staff with the introduction of new non-clinical staff accommodation, recognizing that the heart of healthcare lies in its people.

Building for Tomorrow

The culmination of the Emergency and Urgent Care Campus project signifies more than the enhancement of health services for the local population of Stockport, High Peak, and Cheshire East. It heralds a new era of healthcare, where efficiency, compassion, and innovation converge to meet the needs of the community. The upcoming health campus adjacent to the hospital is poised to further this vision, creating a holistic space dedicated to health and wellness. As the public forum approaches, it offers a unique opportunity for the community to engage with the architects of this transformative project, understanding the impact and benefits of the development firsthand.

As we stand on the brink of a new chapter in healthcare at Stepping Hill Hospital, the completion of the Emergency and Urgent Care Campus is not just a milestone; it's a beacon of progress, reflecting the unwavering commitment to improving lives through advanced medical care. The journey ahead is filled with promise, as the hospital and its partners continue to build a legacy of excellence in healthcare for generations to come.