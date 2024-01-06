Stepping Hill Hospital Grapples with Severe Conditions Amid Repair Backlog

In the heart of Stockport, the staff of Stepping Hill hospital grapple with severe conditions. A lingering backlog of repair work has pushed the hospital, a part of Stockport NHS Foundation Trust, into a challenging scenario, affecting both staff and patients alike. This reality has been starkly outlined by Councillor Tom Morrison, who is also the Lib Dem candidate for Cheadle.

Outpatients Building Closure Exacerbates Strains

In November, the closure of Outpatients B building added fuel to the fire. An inspection had revealed significant deterioration within the structure, prompting its immediate shutdown. This sudden closure led to the scrambling of appointments within the hospital, intensifying space constraints and fostering uncertainty amongst patients regarding their appointments. Morrison has highlighted the dire situation faced by the staff, who are now congested into limited space and struggling with managing patient inflow.

A Plea for Government Intervention

Morrison has taken the situation to the higher echelons of the government, reaching out to the Secretary of State about the urgent need for government investment in the beleaguered hospital. A response, however, remains pending. This concern is shared by Stockport council’s cabinet member for health, Coun Keith Holloway, who recognizes the immense pressure on healthcare staff. This stress is partly due to the difficulty in discharging patients who lack a post-treatment care support package, further straining the hospital’s resources.

Efforts Towards Resolutions

The NHS Foundation Trust has issued an apology for the disruptions caused by the building’s closure. They are actively collaborating with social care partners to address the issue of discharge delays. The Trust has also highlighted initiatives like the virtual ward program designed to treat people at home, reducing the burden on the hospital’s physical space.

At the national level, the Department of Health and Social Care has echoed these efforts. They have pointed to a £500 million Discharge Fund from the previous year, coupled with an additional £600 million for this year, and a hefty £1 billion for the following year. These funds aim to facilitate hospital discharges and alleviate the pressure on healthcare providers. In addition, they have launched a £40 million grant to assist local authorities in improving urgent and emergency care during the winter season.