en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Stephen Blakely: Breaking Stoma Stigma, One TikTok Video at a Time

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:18 am EST
Stephen Blakely: Breaking Stoma Stigma, One TikTok Video at a Time

Stephen Blakely, a young man from Londonderry, has courageously embarked on a mission to shatter societal misconceptions and stigma associated with living with a stoma—a new reality he has embraced after a battle with ulcerative colitis. Back in 2022, this condition, which inflames the colon and rectum, led to multiple bathroom visits, agonizing pain, and eventually, an ileostomy. The surgery meant a significant life change—Blakely was now dependent on a stoma bag for bodily waste collection.

Mental Health Struggles Post-Surgery

However, the physical changes were only a part of the challenge. Post-surgery, as the specialist nurses’ visits dwindled, Blakely found himself grappling with feelings of isolation. His life had taken a drastic turn and coping with it wasn’t easy. For two years, he was stuck in an emotional slump, battling the changes his life had undergone.

Embracing Change: From Isolation to Inspiration

Today, Stephen Blakely stands as an emblem of resilience and acceptance. He has not just adjusted to his new life, but is using his journey to help others. A committed advocate, he reaches out to others experiencing a similar situation through his TikTok videos, where he shares his personal experiences and offers support. His goal is to encourage those with similar symptoms to seek medical help promptly and to demystify life with a stoma bag.

Addressing Fears and Fostering Community

Addressing common fears directly, such as concerns about odor from the stoma bag, Blakely reassures his viewers, drawing from his personal experience, that these fears are unfounded. His online presence has also fostered a sense of community among other stoma users, providing a platform for understanding and solidarity in what can often be an isolating experience.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Drone Delivery Canada Secures Historic Approval for BVLOS Operations
In a landmark development in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology, Toronto-based firm Drone Delivery Canada (DDC) has obtained unified approval from Transport Canada for beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations. This advancement enables DDC to transport medical payloads classified as dangerous goods securely and efficiently. The company’s Canary drone can now shuttle sensitive medical
Drone Delivery Canada Secures Historic Approval for BVLOS Operations
Pharmacist Banned for 18 Months over Professional Misconduct
11 mins ago
Pharmacist Banned for 18 Months over Professional Misconduct
Inquest Reveals Natural Causes Behind Infant Billie Rae Morris' Tragic Death
13 mins ago
Inquest Reveals Natural Causes Behind Infant Billie Rae Morris' Tragic Death
Sarawak Premier Supports Recovery of Hero Burnt in Rescue Attempt
2 mins ago
Sarawak Premier Supports Recovery of Hero Burnt in Rescue Attempt
Surviving TTP: A Mother's Battle, A Story of Hope and Plasma Donations
3 mins ago
Surviving TTP: A Mother's Battle, A Story of Hope and Plasma Donations
Council Approves Home Extension on Randal Street Amid Controversy
11 mins ago
Council Approves Home Extension on Randal Street Amid Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
Drone Delivery Canada Secures Historic Approval for BVLOS Operations
2 mins
Drone Delivery Canada Secures Historic Approval for BVLOS Operations
Sarawak Premier Supports Recovery of Hero Burnt in Rescue Attempt
2 mins
Sarawak Premier Supports Recovery of Hero Burnt in Rescue Attempt
Australian Open Draw: De Minaur Set for Tough Start Against Raonic
2 mins
Australian Open Draw: De Minaur Set for Tough Start Against Raonic
Surviving TTP: A Mother's Battle, A Story of Hope and Plasma Donations
3 mins
Surviving TTP: A Mother's Battle, A Story of Hope and Plasma Donations
First Lady Jill Biden Advocates for Second Term, Stresses Importance of Democracy
3 mins
First Lady Jill Biden Advocates for Second Term, Stresses Importance of Democracy
Political Uproar and Protests in Bihar Following Gang-Rape of Mahadalit Minors in Patna
3 mins
Political Uproar and Protests in Bihar Following Gang-Rape of Mahadalit Minors in Patna
Günther Steiner Departs Haas F1 Team; Ayao Komatsu Appointed as New Principal
4 mins
Günther Steiner Departs Haas F1 Team; Ayao Komatsu Appointed as New Principal
Lamar Wilkerson Leads Sam Houston to Victory Over Western Kentucky
5 mins
Lamar Wilkerson Leads Sam Houston to Victory Over Western Kentucky
Israeli PM Netanyahu Commits to Prolonged Military Operations Against Hamas
6 mins
Israeli PM Netanyahu Commits to Prolonged Military Operations Against Hamas
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
18 mins
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
3 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
4 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
4 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
6 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app