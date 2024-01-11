Stephen Blakely: Breaking Stoma Stigma, One TikTok Video at a Time

Stephen Blakely, a young man from Londonderry, has courageously embarked on a mission to shatter societal misconceptions and stigma associated with living with a stoma—a new reality he has embraced after a battle with ulcerative colitis. Back in 2022, this condition, which inflames the colon and rectum, led to multiple bathroom visits, agonizing pain, and eventually, an ileostomy. The surgery meant a significant life change—Blakely was now dependent on a stoma bag for bodily waste collection.

Mental Health Struggles Post-Surgery

However, the physical changes were only a part of the challenge. Post-surgery, as the specialist nurses’ visits dwindled, Blakely found himself grappling with feelings of isolation. His life had taken a drastic turn and coping with it wasn’t easy. For two years, he was stuck in an emotional slump, battling the changes his life had undergone.

Embracing Change: From Isolation to Inspiration

Today, Stephen Blakely stands as an emblem of resilience and acceptance. He has not just adjusted to his new life, but is using his journey to help others. A committed advocate, he reaches out to others experiencing a similar situation through his TikTok videos, where he shares his personal experiences and offers support. His goal is to encourage those with similar symptoms to seek medical help promptly and to demystify life with a stoma bag.

Addressing Fears and Fostering Community

Addressing common fears directly, such as concerns about odor from the stoma bag, Blakely reassures his viewers, drawing from his personal experience, that these fears are unfounded. His online presence has also fostered a sense of community among other stoma users, providing a platform for understanding and solidarity in what can often be an isolating experience.