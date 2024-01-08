en English
Health

Stephanie Wint: A Beacon of Hope and Dedication

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:49 pm EST
Stephanie Wint: A Beacon of Hope and Dedication

Stephanie Wint, a dedicated volunteer for Marie Curie for over three decades, exemplifies selfless service and relentless dedication to a noble cause. Since 1991, she has been an inspiring force behind the Great Daffodil Appeal in Aberdeen, raising more than £60,000 for various charities. Of this impressive total, two-thirds went directly to Marie Curie, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to this cause. Wint’s creative and engaging approach, often involving fancy dress, has been a key driver of her fundraising success.

Scotland’s Top Collector

Wint’s extraordinary efforts have not gone unnoticed. She has been crowned Scotland’s Top Collector in the Daffodil Appeal on seven occasions, a testament to her exceptional dedication and effectiveness. Her journey has been dotted with encounters with renowned personalities like Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Ian Rankin, adding a touch of glamour to her rewarding journey.

Unwavering Spirit

Despite personal battles with epilepsy, Wint remains steadfast in her mission. Her drive, she suggests, might be rooted in gratitude for the care she’s received over the years. Wint’s story is a powerful reminder of the lengths to which individuals with health conditions often go to support charities and those in need.

Legacy of Long-term Volunteers

Marie Curie’s mission to offer support for people with terminal illnesses draws in long-term volunteers like Joan Woodfin and John Abbott. Woodfin has dedicated 20 years to volunteering at the Marie Curie Hospice Cardiff and the Vale, finding value in the social interaction and comfort she provides. Abbott, on the other hand, has been a Marie Curie fundraiser for 12 years in his local community of Bexley. Inspired by his mother’s support of Marie Curie, Abbott has played a significant role in raising substantial funds through local collections and innovative donation methods like card payments. The personal fulfillment they derive from their work and the impact they have on others’ lives only fuels their continued service.

BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

