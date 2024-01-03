Stephanie Jamison Elected Chair of EHR Association Executive Committee

Stephanie Jamison, a seasoned leader in the Electronic Health Record (EHR) industry, has been elected as the Chair of the EHR Association Executive Committee. The association is a consortium of 29 companies, including Greenway Health, where Jamison serves as the Senior Director of Regulatory and Government Affairs. The EHR Association is committed to enhancing healthcare efficiency and patient outcomes by championing best practices and solutions for complex industry issues.

Jamison Takes the Helm

Jamison’s new role solidifies her influence in the EHR industry, given her extensive background in the field. Her previous accomplishments include her time as Vice Chair of the Public Policy Leadership Workgroup, staff liaison for the EHR Association, and her contributions to the HIMSS Public Policy Committee. As the Chair, Jamison will lead the EHR Association’s mission to navigate the evolving healthcare landscape with strategic plans rooted in patient health.

EHR Association’s Pivotal Role

The EHR Association plays a crucial role in facilitating the adoption of health IT, regulatory compliance, and interoperability. Furthermore, it aims to improve patient care quality and efficiency. One of its member companies, Greenway Health, offers EHR, practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions. These services aim to enhance patient outcomes and practice efficiency, reflecting the Association’s overarching mission.

Healthcare IT Market Growth

The North America Healthcare IT Market, valued at USD 245.57 million in 2022, anticipates robust growth with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.87 through 2028. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of EHRs, telemedicine, and other digital health solutions. EHRs have significantly improved patient data management, leading to safer and more effective patient care. The rise of telemedicine and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, has further enhanced patient access to medical services.