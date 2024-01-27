Step Up Vermilion County and SIHF: Fostering Mental Health Services in Danville

In a significant stride towards advancing mental health and substance abuse services, Step Up Vermilion County has joined forces with the Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation (SIHF). The collaboration aims to set up a new community location in Danville, focusing on mental health and substance abuse services. The initiative, in the pipeline for a considerable period, is set to be discussed in a forthcoming meeting with SIHF CEO Larry McCulley.

Acquisition and Expansion

The SIHF recently acquired the former St. Elizabeth Hospital property in 2022. This acquisition was strategically made to facilitate future expansion and to establish a Federally Qualified Healthcare Center (FQHC) in two distinct locations: Danville High School and the ex-hospital location at 600 Sager Ave.

Services and Funding

The FQHC is projected to offer a wide range of services, including substance abuse and mental health treatments. In a positive step towards holistic healthcare, the partnership is also seeking funding for additional services like affordable housing and dental care for both children and adults. As part of the plan, a temporary location on Logan Avenue is in the works until the Sager Street site is ready for operation.

Healthcare at Danville High School

The clinic at the Danville High School, spearheaded by nurse practitioner Ken'Niesha Hoskins, offers general health services. These services range from physicals to immunizations and are accessible to students, staff, and their families. The clinic operates during weekdays and ensures no child is turned away, regardless of their income or insurance status. The facility is well-equipped with a reception and three examination rooms, ensuring comprehensive healthcare provision.