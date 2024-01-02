en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

STEM Experts Drive High-Tech Revolution in Beauty Industry

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:24 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:53 pm EST
STEM Experts Drive High-Tech Revolution in Beauty Industry

High-tech skincare and haircare brands are making waves in the beauty industry, as experts from STEM fields utilize their scientific prowess to advance product efficacy. This new breed of products, crafted by minds that once roamed the halls of NASA, MIT, and top-tier research institutions, promises innovative delivery systems and ingredients to enhance the consumer’s beauty regimen.

Leaders in Scientific Skincare Innovation

Among the vanguard of this trend is Augustinus Bader, a renowned stem cell biologist, who has introduced a luxury skincare line. His patented technology, TCF8, fosters the skin’s self-healing capabilities, ushering in a new era of skincare solutions.

Other brands are also stepping up to the plate. Noble Panacea, established by Nobel laureate Sir Fraser Stoddart, boasts a technology that allows extended release of active ingredients. Matter of Fact, the brainchild of Harvard alumnus Paul Baek, employs a patented delivery system that optimally combines potent ingredients. Furthermore, Pavīse, developed by Sophie Bai of B.A.I Biosciences, is infusing consumer products with medical-grade technology.

Alliance of Beauty and Tech

Element Eight, a consortium of experts, has fabricated a system that can deliver topical oxygen to the skin, while Le Domaine, co-founded by Brad Pitt, is focusing on harnessing natural compounds with anti-aging properties. The beauty industry is not just being revolutionized at the molecular level, but also through innovative devices. Droplette, for example, enhances skin ingredient absorption, and Lyma Laser presents an at-home solution for skin aging.

Transforming Haircare

Not to be outdone, the haircare realm is also witnessing significant innovation. K-18, for instance, has introduced a peptide that reverses the chemical damage of hair. Such advancements represent a shift towards a more scientific, medically-inspired approach to beauty care, which promises greater efficacy and personalization.

On a related note, Perfect Corp., a leading Beautiful AI tech solutions provider, will be showcasing its latest AI and AR innovations at the CES 2024. These innovations, aimed at enhancing consumer experiences, represent the future of beauty, skincare, and fashion industries.

0
Business Health Science & Technology
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Libyan Business Council Leaves its Mark on the Turkish-Arab Economic Forum

By BNN Correspondents

Packaged Food Stocks Surge As Investors Turn Defensive in 2024

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Biomea Fusion CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By Shivani Chauhan

Civitas Resources Acquires Oil and Gas Assets from Vencer Energy

By BNN Correspondents

Canadian Government Targets Short-Term Rentals to Boost Long-Term Hous ...
@Business · 13 mins
Canadian Government Targets Short-Term Rentals to Boost Long-Term Hous ...
heart comment 0
The Container Store to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference: A Preview

By BNN Correspondents

The Container Store to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference: A Preview
Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Unpacks 2023 Milestones and 2024 Vision

By Safak Costu

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Unpacks 2023 Milestones and 2024 Vision
The Intersection of Comic Book Storytelling and Sales: Insights from Joshua Williamson

By BNN Correspondents

The Intersection of Comic Book Storytelling and Sales: Insights from Joshua Williamson
J.Jill, Inc. Executives Set to Participate in the 26th Annual ICR Conference

By Nimrah Khatoon

J.Jill, Inc. Executives Set to Participate in the 26th Annual ICR Conference
Latest Headlines
World News
The Scandinavian Sleep Method: A New Year Resolution for Better Sleep
13 mins
The Scandinavian Sleep Method: A New Year Resolution for Better Sleep
Imee Marcos Criticizes House's Constitutional Amendment Efforts Amid 2025 Election Preparations
13 mins
Imee Marcos Criticizes House's Constitutional Amendment Efforts Amid 2025 Election Preparations
Syndax's CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Reveals Key Milestones
13 mins
Syndax's CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Reveals Key Milestones
Lehigh Valley's Athlete of the Week: A Community's Celebration of Local Talent
15 mins
Lehigh Valley's Athlete of the Week: A Community's Celebration of Local Talent
Guyana Embarks on its Third UN Security Council Tenure: A Journey of Peace and Prosperity
16 mins
Guyana Embarks on its Third UN Security Council Tenure: A Journey of Peace and Prosperity
Strangles Disease Confirmed in Michigan Horses: What You Need to Know
16 mins
Strangles Disease Confirmed in Michigan Horses: What You Need to Know
Omega Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
16 mins
Omega Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Port Alberni Fire Department Grapples with 80% Spike in Call Volume
17 mins
Port Alberni Fire Department Grapples with 80% Spike in Call Volume
Devils' Forward Timo Meier to Miss Game against Capitals due to New Injury
19 mins
Devils' Forward Timo Meier to Miss Game against Capitals due to New Injury
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
25 mins
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
27 mins
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
56 mins
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
4 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
4 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
4 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
5 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
5 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app