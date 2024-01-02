en English
Health

Stem Cell Treatment: A Potential New Avenue for Erectile Dysfunction

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:23 am EST
Stem Cell Treatment: A Potential New Avenue for Erectile Dysfunction

An innovative study has unveiled a potential breakthrough for men grappling with erectile dysfunction (ED), especially those who have found no solace in conventional medications like Viagra. This pioneering research, conducted by medics from Benha University, Egypt, and documented in the Archives of Italian Urology and Andrology, has revealed promising results with the utilization of stem cell treatment.

Unlocking The Promise of Stem Cells

In the study, ten men afflicted with ED, who had not responded favourably to maximum doses of phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitors like Viagra, were subjected to a unique procedure. They received an injection of their own stem cells directly into their penile tissue. The stem cells were procured from the patients’ bone marrow, amplified in a laboratory, and then injected. This cutting-edge treatment displayed promising outcomes in enhancing penile blood flow.

Encouraging Results

Half a year post-treatment, all participants exhibited some degree of improvement in their condition. More than half of the participants were able to achieve an erection adequate for intercourse. The remaining participants also reported advancements, with some capable of engaging in sexual activity with the assistance of Viagra.

Unmasking Erectile Dysfunction

ED, a condition that plagues up to half of all men over the age of 40 to varying degrees, is often triggered by a myriad of factors. These include constricted blood vessels, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, and psychological issues. Conventional treatments vary, ranging from medication to mechanical devices like pumps.

Looking Ahead

While the findings are still in the preliminary stage and the study’s size was small, the results offer a glimmer of hope in the ongoing battle against ED. Further trials are already on the horizon to delve deeper into the mechanisms involved. Consultant urologist Professor Raj Persad has noted the potential for a placebo effect and the indispensable need for more research to substantiate these findings.

Health Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

