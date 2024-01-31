Stellenbosch University and Sanger Institute Unite to Sustain Genomic Surveillance Post-Covid

As the world transitions out of the pressing urgency of the Covid-19 pandemic, two global research powerhouses, Stellenbosch University in South Africa and the Genomic Surveillance Unit (GSU) at the Wellcome Sanger Institute in Cambridge, UK, are forging a collaborative path forward. The driving concern behind this partnership is the potential pullback on surveillance efforts by governments and funders, who may underestimate the continuous necessity of such operations. These efforts have played an invaluable role during the ongoing health crisis, providing critical insights into the emergence and spread of new coronavirus variants.

Preserving Investment and Infrastructure

GSU's director, John Sillitoe, warned against the risk of underutilizing the sophisticated infrastructure and powerful sequencing machines. These tools, which represented a significant investment during the pandemic, are essential not only for understanding Covid-19 but also for monitoring a plethora of infectious diseases, including malaria and cholera.

Expanding the Scope of Genomic Surveillance

Tulio de Oliveira, the director of the Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation at Stellenbosch University and the soon-to-be deputy director of the GSU, underscored the substantial progress made in genomic surveillance in recent years. He pointed out how, in just the past year, the number of sequences available for disease-carrying mosquitoes has doubled, offering a glimpse into the potential of these efforts.

A Partnership Aimed at Global Health Protection

This partnership between Stellenbosch and Sanger is set to share resources and expertise on a global scale. The goal is to buttress disease surveillance worldwide, working in tandem with the broader efforts of the World Health Organization (WHO). Seen as a pivotal move in the fight against future epidemics and pandemics, this initiative underscores the importance of maintaining and expanding genomic surveillance even as the immediate threat of Covid-19 diminishes.