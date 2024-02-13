Stay Safe While Shoveling Snow: Essential Tips for Winter

As winter's icy grip tightens, many of us are reaching for our trusty snow shovels. But before you dive into the drifts, consider this: shoveling snow can be a risky business. According to the National Safety Council, over 11,500 people are injured each year while shoveling snow, and the most common injuries include strains, sprains, and even fractures to the back, neck, head, hips, and limbs. So how can you stay safe while clearing your driveway this winter? Let's explore some tips to keep in mind.

Dress for the Occasion

Before you head outside, make sure you're dressed for the weather. Wear layers to keep warm and protect yourself from the elements. According to the Mayo Clinic, dressing in layers can help trap heat and keep you warm, even when the temperature drops. Choose clothing made of moisture-wicking materials to keep sweat away from your skin, and wear waterproof boots with good traction to prevent slips and falls.

Use the Right Technique

When it comes to shoveling snow, technique is everything. Using the wrong method can put undue strain on your back, neck, and shoulders. To protect yourself, follow these tips from the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons:

Choose a shovel with a long handle to minimize bending.

Grip the shovel near the blade to give you more leverage.

Lift with your legs, not your back.

Avoid twisting or throwing snow over your shoulder.

Take breaks every 20 to 30 minutes, especially when dealing with heavy, wet snow.

Stay Hydrated and Listen to Your Body

Shoveling snow is hard work, and it's important to stay hydrated to prevent exhaustion. According to the American Heart Association, dehydration can increase your heart rate and make it harder for your heart to pump blood, putting you at risk for a heart attack. So be sure to drink plenty of water before you head outside, and take breaks often to hydrate and rest.

It's also important to listen to your body and recognize the signs of exhaustion. If you feel dizzy, lightheaded, or short of breath, stop shoveling immediately and seek medical attention. These can be signs of a heart attack or other serious medical conditions.

In conclusion, shoveling snow may seem like a simple task, but it can be surprisingly dangerous. By following these tips, you can protect yourself from injury and stay safe while clearing your driveway this winter. Remember to dress for the weather, use the right technique, and stay hydrated. And above all, listen to your body and don't push yourself too hard.

Sources: National Safety Council, Mayo Clinic, American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, American Heart Association