States Restrict Gender-Affirming Care: The Intersection of Abortion and Transgender Rights

In the wake of the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling, states have grown emboldened in their attacks on gender-affirming healthcare, restricting access for transgender youth. This alarming trend reveals a broader effort to undermine bodily autonomy, connecting the battle for abortion rights with transgender rights.

The Intersection of Abortion and Transgender Rights

The recent Supreme Court decision has sent shockwaves through marginalized communities, as states seize the opportunity to curtail individual freedoms. For transgender youth, access to gender-affirming care is becoming increasingly tenuous, with legal challenges against these bans yielding mixed results in various circuit courts.

One such case involves Morgan Mesi, a former sales associate at Tenzing Wine & Spirits and Breakthru Beverage Illinois. Mesi has filed a lawsuit against his previous employers and union, alleging that they violated Title VII of the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964, the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, and the Illinois Human Rights Act.

Mesi's healthcare plan refused to cover his top surgery, which he received in 2019 at Northwestern Hospital, despite extensive documentation from his healthcare providers stating that it was medically necessary for his survival.

Legal Challenges and Mixed Results

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) determined that the named co-defendants likely violated the law based on Mesi's sex, gender identity, and disability. However, not all legal challenges against gender-affirming care bans have been successful.

Some circuit courts have upheld the bans, citing lack of historical precedent. This inconsistency in rulings highlights the urgent need for clarity and protection in the realm of gender-affirming care.

The Fight for Bodily Autonomy

As the fight for bodily autonomy intensifies, advocates from both the abortion rights and transgender rights movements are joining forces. They argue that efforts to control individual freedoms across marginalized communities are interconnected and must be challenged collectively.

Mesi's lawsuit seeks to establish his right to control his body free from discrimination and to challenge the categorical coverage denial of gender-affirming care. This case serves as a powerful reminder of the ongoing struggle for bodily autonomy and the importance of solidarity among marginalized communities.

The recent Dobbs decision has revealed the fragile nature of individual rights and freedoms in the United States. As states continue their assault on gender-affirming healthcare, the fight for bodily autonomy has taken on new urgency. By joining together, advocates from various movements are working to ensure that all individuals have the right to control their own bodies and lives.