State Senator Jake Ashby Leads Rally for Legislation to Combat Opioid Crisis

In Albany, New York, State Senator Jake Ashby has joined forces with Senate Republican colleagues and recovery advocates to rally support for a series of legislative initiatives designed to combat the escalating opioid crisis. The focus of these efforts is primarily on the surge in fatalities linked to fentanyl and synthetic analogs, a stark reality that Ashby insists requires immediate and decisive action.

Addressing the Opioid Epidemic

The rally featured prominent recovery advocate Tim Murdick, an Averill Park native who leads the opioid prevention group, Nopiates. In his address, Murdick voiced support for what he termed 'common-sense bills.' Among these was Chelsey's Law, a proposed legislation that would hold drug dealers accountable for manslaughter if their product leads to fatal overdoses.

A Comprehensive Approach to Legislation

In addition to Chelsey's Law, Ashby is championing the passing of bill S.7763. This proposal seeks to classify xylazine, a horse tranquilizer often mixed with fentanyl, as a Schedule One narcotic. The decision to elevate this substance to Schedule One status is due to the harmful effects it has on users, including the manifestation of severe skin wounds.

Ashby is also sponsoring bills that aim to enforce stricter penalties on fentanyl dealers, obligate insurance companies to provide access to drug treatment, and prevent dealers from targeting individuals at recovery meetings. In his address, Ashby stressed the need for a comprehensive and collaborative approach to battling the crisis. Such an approach, he insisted, would include treatment providers, law enforcement, mental health professionals, and government officials.

Ending the Normalization of Overdose Deaths

In a firm statement, Ashby asserted that the normalization of overdose deaths in New York must not continue. His rallying cry was a call for action against the opioid epidemic, a crisis that has caused profound sorrow and loss for families and communities across New York State and the nation.