State Rejects Sharon Hospital's Request to Terminate Labor and Delivery Services

In a significant verdict announced on February 5, the State Office of Health Strategy (OHS) denied Sharon Hospital's application to cease its labor and delivery services. This outcome puts a full stop on a five-year-long dispute between Sharon Hospital, owned by Nuvance Health, and the local community, that rallied under the banner of the grassroots organization - Save Sharon Hospital.

The Case

The OHS found that Sharon Hospital did not meet the necessary set of criteria for securing a Certificate of Need. These criteria are designed to ensure that healthcare services in the region maintain high standards of quality, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness. Notably, the hospital failed to provide evidence that the proposed closure of its maternity unit would enhance healthcare services, align with the state's Health Plan, justify the reduction of services for Medicaid recipients, or negate the adverse impacts on healthcare provider diversity and patient choice.

The Implications

Over 48% of the hospital's labor and delivery patients in 2021 were Medicaid recipients. The hospital had appealed a preliminary decision from August 29, 2023, which had already flagged that the proposed closure would not meet the required criteria. Nuvance Health argued that the primary service area of the hospital had less need for a maternity ward. They insisted that the closure of financially unsustainable services was imperative due to an annual loss of $3 million at the Labor and Delivery unit and overall annual losses exceeding $20 million.

The Community's Triumph

Despite these assertions, and the documented challenges of staffing and service underutilization, the local community has passionately fought for the continuation of maternity services at Sharon Hospital. Save Sharon Hospital and its supporters have expressed jubilation at the state's final decision to keep the maternity unit operational. They stress the importance of accessible, high-quality labor and delivery services in the rural area. In the face of financial losses and staffing difficulties, the verdict underscores the state's commitment to maintaining essential healthcare services in rural areas.