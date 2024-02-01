Stanford University Study Links Extra X Chromosome to Higher Prevalence of Autoimmune Diseases in Women

New research spearheaded by Stanford University has offered a potential explanation for the higher prevalence of autoimmune diseases amongst women compared to men. The study, recently published in the journal Cell, suggests the additional X chromosome in women may be implicated, albeit not in the previously assumed manner.
Understanding the Role of Xist
Typically, each female cell suppresses one of its X chromosomes to prevent a double dosage of genes. This deactivation process is facilitated by a form of RNA known as Xist. The Stanford research team discovered that Xist is linked to the formation of protein clumps associated with autoimmune diseases.
Experimentation and Findings
The scientists engineered male mice capable of producing Xist without silencing their X chromosome. When these mice were exposed to an environmental trigger, they developed lupus-like autoimmunity similar to females. Furthermore, blood samples from 100 patients revealed autoantibodies targeting Xist-associated proteins not previously linked to autoimmune diseases.
Implications and Future Research
This groundbreaking discovery could potentially revolutionize the approach to diagnosing and understanding the patterns of autoimmune diseases, possibly leading to improved detection and treatment options. Further studies are necessary to delve deeper into the precise mechanisms of how Xist contributes to autoimmunity and whether it can be disrupted to halt disease progression.