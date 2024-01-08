en English
Health

Stanford Scientists Develop Sustainable Absorbent Material from Sisal for Menstrual Hygiene Products

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:08 am EST
Stanford Scientists Develop Sustainable Absorbent Material from Sisal for Menstrual Hygiene Products

In a remarkable stride towards more sustainable menstrual hygiene, scientists at Stanford University have developed a method to produce absorbent material from sisal leaves. The innovation, reported in Nature Communications Engineering, could potentially replace cotton, wood pulp, and chemical absorbents usually used in sanitary napkins. Boasting a higher absorption capacity than commercial menstrual pads, the process uses no polluting or toxic chemicals and can be executed locally on a small scale. Associate professor of bioengineering Manu Prakash and his team are currently collaborating with a Nepal-based NGO to explore the potential for mass production of these green menstrual products.

Addressing Global Menstrual Hygiene Challenges

Approximately 500 million individuals worldwide face limited access to menstrual hygiene products despite an increase in hygienic menstruation methods. The study underscores that this is largely due to the high cost of raw materials and distribution, coupled with environmental sustainability concerns. Single-use sanitary napkins contribute significantly to non-biodegradable waste and contain carcinogenic dioxin, thus contributing to menstrual waste’s environmental issue.

Sisal: A Game Changer in Menstrual Hygiene

Sisal, a succulent known to thrive in drought-prone areas, possesses fibers suitable for making absorbent material. Dr. Prakash’s team has developed a process that involves mechanically separating sisal fibers and treating them with peroxyformic acid to dissolve the lignin. This leaves behind a highly absorbent cellulose fiber that causes minimal environmental damage and has a comparable carbon footprint to commercial processes when using solar energy for raw material production.

Emphasis on Local Manufacturing and Control

Dr. Prakash’s team also stresses the importance of local manufacturing and control. Small-scale production aimed at local populations can reduce carbon emissions from long-distance transportation. In a bid to maintain quality standards, the team is forming partnerships with organizations across various countries for distributed quality control. This research forms part of a larger effort to tackle period poverty and menstrual health in an open-source framework, encouraging global collaboration and local testing of plant-based fibers for menstrual products.

Health India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

