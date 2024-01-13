en English
Health

Standing Desks in Home Offices: A New Norm in the Remote Work Era

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:46 am EST
Standing Desks in Home Offices: A New Norm in the Remote Work Era

In a world where remote and hybrid work models have become the norm, the concept of home offices is undergoing a profound transformation. Among the various elements that constitute a home office, standing desks are now commanding significant attention. The shift towards standing desks is no longer a fleeting trend, but a conscious choice made by remote and hybrid office workers to add dynamism to their work lives and potentially alleviate back or neck pain.

Standing Desks: A Solution, Not A Cure-all

Dr. Tawny Kross, a physical therapist, provides a balanced viewpoint on standing desks. While she doesn’t assert them as a cure-all, she acknowledges their contribution to enhancing task engagement and mitigating discomfort associated with prolonged computer use. The key here, according to Dr. Kross, is the encouragement of movement and the reduction of sedentary behavior, which standing desks can effectively facilitate.

Flexispot Comhar Electric Standing Desk: The Top Pick

The Flexispot Comhar Electric Standing Desk has emerged as a popular choice among users. Its popularity stems from its ease of assembly, programmable height presets, and USB ports for charging devices. Its sit-to-stand feature adds to its allure, making it a versatile addition to any home office. While it may have a small drawer, this desk is appreciated for its affordability and functionality. It’s quiet and adjustable, with a weight capacity suitable for multiple monitors and a laptop, making it a versatile choice for various work equipment.

The Tresanti Adjustable Height Desk: A Worthy Contender

Another standing desk making waves is the Tresanti Adjustable Height Desk. Equipped with features akin to the Flexispot Comhar, including programmable height presets and USB ports, this desk also sports a glass top suitable for dry erase markers. It also has a unique feature – a built-in timer to remind users to alternate between sitting and standing, a practice recommended by Dr. Kross. However, it falls slightly behind the Flexispot Comhar in terms of assembly ease.

To sum up, in the era of remote and hybrid work, standing desks like the Flexispot Comhar Electric Standing Desk and the Tresanti Adjustable Height Desk are becoming indispensable tools. They provide a dynamic work environment, promote healthier work habits, and have the potential to alleviate some of the physical discomforts associated with prolonged computer use.

Health
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

