Stalicla Raises USD 17.4 Million to Propel Evgen Pharma's ASD and SUD Programs

Evgen Pharma PLC, a clinical stage drug development company, has announced that its partner, Stalicla SA, has successfully raised USD 17.4 million in a Series B funding round. This substantial funding is poised to propel various programs, including Stalicla's first asset in the treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), labelled as STP1, and a secondary asset for Substance Use Disorders (SUD).

Investing in Autism Research and Substance Use Disorders

The funding will also support a biosampling and patient identification study in ASD, underscoring the commitment of both Evgen and Stalicla to enhancing and personalizing treatments for neurodevelopmental disorders. STP1 is a frontline combination therapy for a subgroup of ASD patients, while SFX-01 (also known as Stalicla's STP2), is under scrutiny following a recent Phase 1b healthy volunteer PK/PD study.

Advancing Cancer Research

Alongside these developments in ASD and SUD, Evgen continues to advance its internal programs on various cancers. These include glioblastoma, rhabdomyosarcoma, bowel cancer, and breast cancer. Evgen's commitment to these initiatives is further demonstrated by its ongoing collaborations with leading academic institutions in the field of cancer research.

Future Milestones and Forecasts

Evgen's collaboration with Stalicla also involves a milestone payment for SFX-01, which is currently under analysis. The results of the study will inform the potential for a future phase 2 trial in ASD. Evgen has made it clear, however, that no milestone payments from Stalicla have been factored into their financial forecasts. The company will provide updates on the program's status in due course.

Huw Jones, CEO of Evgen, expressed his congratulations to Stalicla on the successful financing round and reaffirmed Evgen's commitment to advancing its internal programs in various cancers. This positive outcome not only underscores the value of the partnership between Evgen and Stalicla but also highlights the significant strides being made in the field of ASD and SUD research.