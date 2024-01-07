en English
Health

Staffing Crisis in Chandigarh’s Health Institutions: A Tale of Unfilled Vacancies and Broken Promises

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:34 pm EST
Staffing Crisis in Chandigarh’s Health Institutions: A Tale of Unfilled Vacancies and Broken Promises

In an increasing climate of concern, Chandigarh confronts a pressing issue: the government’s management of staffing in crucial health institutions. Notably, institutions such as the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Government Medical College and Hospital-32 (GMCH-32), and Government Multi-Specialty Hospital-16 (GMSH-16) are deeply impacted. A significant number of positions in these institutions remain vacant, raising questions about the ability to deliver quality healthcare services.

Unfilled Vacancies and Canceled Posts

Within GMCH-32 alone, there are 34 faculty vacancies and 68 other roles unfilled. Intriguingly, despite repeated demands in 2022 and 2023 for these vacancies to be addressed, the Union health ministry has instead opted to cancel these posts. This move has resulted in a heavy reliance on doctors on deputation and a visible struggle to cope with the increasing patient burden.

Broken Promises and Employee Shortage

The current situation stands in stark contrast to the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who pledged to provide 2 crore jobs annually. The wider UT administration is not exempt from this issue, experiencing a shortage of employees across various departments. This, compounded by policies resulting in reduced grade pay for clerks and stenographers, has caused a significant exodus of these employees since 2021.

Age Limit Increase and Calls for Transparency

In addition to these issues, MP Kirron Kher raised the age limit for government jobs in Chandigarh to 35 years. However, amidst this change, there is a growing call for transparency regarding the actual number of jobs provided over the past decade.

Senior Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal has criticized the Union health ministry’s rejection of the proposal to revive 102 posts at GMCH. He expressed concern over the cancellation of positions and the potential impact of government policies on existing employees. As Chandigarh grapples with these issues, the need for effective solutions and transparency has never been more urgent.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

