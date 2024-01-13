Stabbing Incident in Hamilton: An Investigation Underway

In a grim start to Friday, an investigation into an unsettling act of violence was initiated by the Hamilton Police. Around 12:50 a.m., an altercation in a shared parking lot of two High Street restaurants, White Castle and Waffle House, resulted in a man being stabbed. The incident, while severe, resulted in non life-threatening injuries for the victim, who was rushed to the hospital by a friend.

The Crime Scene and The Alert

A perimeter marked by crime scene tape signaled the aftermath of the disturbing occurrence. Bethesda Butler Hospital’s emergency room on Hamilton-Mason Road was the first to alert local authorities about a stabbing victim in their care. The hospital’s swift action set off an immediate response from the police, turning the shared parking lot into a bustling crime scene.

The Victim’s Condition

The unidentified victim, being treated for facial lacerations and a stomach wound, was the central piece in this jigsaw. His injuries, while not life-threatening, painted a sobering picture of the violence that unfolded in the early hours of the day.

The Investigation

According to a companion of the victim, the incident took place at the White Castle parking lot. As of Friday afternoon, the Hamilton Police reported that the investigation is ongoing with the police report yet to be completed. No further information was available at the time, leaving the city and its inhabitants in anticipation of more details about the unnerving event.