St Mary's Hospice Launches Community Choir to Foster Wellbeing and Connections

St Mary's Hospice in Ulverston has heralded a new era of community engagement with the inauguration of its unique community choir. The first session, held at the hospice's Living Well Centre, marked the beginning of what is expected to be a vibrant and melodic journey. The choir sessions are scheduled every Monday morning, creating a harmonious start to the week for the participants. The choir is a testament to the hospice's commitment to fostering wellbeing and community connections, extending an open invitation to all, regardless of musical prowess or experience.

Fostering Wellbeing through Music

The hospice's Compassionate Communities lead, Lynsey Lawson, radiated delight over the successful start, highlighting the choir's pivotal role in boosting wellbeing and fortifying community bonds. The power of music, she believes, will be a potent vehicle for bringing people together and raising awareness about the hospice's indispensable services. The choir, which convened for the first time on January 22, has set a high note for subsequent sessions, with the aim of attracting an increasing number of participants each week.

Celebrating the Choir Leader

The hospice has expressed its gratitude towards Jorgie Sam Wilson, who has taken on the critical role of the choir leader. Wilson's leadership is expected to guide the choir members towards perfecting their harmonies, thereby amplifying the choir's impact on the community. The choir is not only about nurturing a love for music among its members but is also an opportunity for them to gain a sense of belonging and contribute positively to their community.

Join the Choir

The choir sessions run from 10:30 am to 11:30 am, providing a rejuvenating experience for early birds and music enthusiasts alike. Individuals interested in joining are encouraged to contact the centre. The choir's location at the Living Well Centre, situated on Duke Street in Barrow, is a strategic one. The larger population of the town is expected to draw a larger crowd, thereby increasing the choir's reach and influence. The hospice's initiative is not just about singing, it's about community, wellbeing, and the power of music to bring people together.