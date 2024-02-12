St. Louis Healthcare Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Multi-Million Dollar Fraud Scheme

In a stunning revelation, Carlos Himpler, a former St. Louis County healthcare company owner, pleaded guilty to a multi-million dollar healthcare fraud scheme. The scam involved submitting over $3.8 million in fraudulent claims to Medicare, Medicaid, and private healthcare benefit programs.

A calculated conspiracy

Himpler, in cahoots with Dr. Franco Sicuro, hatched an intricate plot to open an in-house testing lab at AGM, Himpler's healthcare company, and a separate clinical testing laboratory, Genotec DX. Both labs used the same testing machine and part-time employees to maximize profits. However, they failed to disclose this critical information to the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA).

In a bid to obtain accreditation, Himpler and Sicuro made misrepresentations to CLIA, obtaining a final certificate of compliance for Genotec DX. The deception was woven into the very fabric of their operation, with Sicuro's co-ownership of Genotec DX concealed to avoid detection.

Pass-through and split billing schemes

The elaborate scheme extended to pass-through and split-billing practices for tests performed by outside reference laboratories. This allowed Himpler and Sicuro to charge higher rates for tests, defrauding health insurers and siphoning off millions of dollars.

Justice served

Himpler's guilty plea marks a significant victory in the fight against healthcare fraud. He now faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Dr. Sicuro also pleaded guilty and has forfeited $3.1 million in assets.