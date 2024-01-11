St. Jude Study Reveals New Molecular Categories in Pediatric Acute Myeloid Leukemia

In a groundbreaking study published in Nature Genetics, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital has made a significant stride in the understanding of pediatric acute myeloid leukemia (pAML). The research has unearthed 23 unique molecular categories of pAML, 12 of which are not included in the current World Health Organization (WHO) classification. This discovery is set to enhance the precision of pAML diagnoses and guide the customization of treatments, potentially saving more lives.

Shedding New Light on pAML

The study involved a meticulous examination of the transcriptome and gene profiles of 887 unique pAML cases. It was found that over 70% of these cases are driven by fusion oncoproteins. This points towards the stark differences between adult and pediatric AML, with the latter exhibiting distinct genetic causes and biological traits.

Bridging the Gap in Pediatric Cancer Research

The current WHO classifications for hematological cancers, last updated in 2022, are primarily based on adult cases. This has led to an underrepresentation of the pediatric population. St. Jude's research team, comprising experts like Masayuki Umeda, Jeffery Klco, and Jing Ma, emphasized the need to acknowledge these differences to enhance the understanding and treatment of pAML.

New Hope for Improved Clinical Outcomes

Furthermore, the study indicates a strong correlation between the new molecular categories and clinical outcomes. This offers a more defined path for risk stratification and treatment guidance. This collaboration comprised experts from various institutions and was backed by the National Institutes of Health, the Fund for Innovation in Cancer Informatics, the Burroughs Wellcome Fund, the V Foundation, and ALSAC.