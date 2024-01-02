en English
Health

St. Jude Scientists Visualize Cytonemes: A Breakthrough in Understanding Neural Development

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:17 pm EST
St. Jude Scientists Visualize Cytonemes: A Breakthrough in Understanding Neural Development

Scientists at the globally recognized St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have made significant strides in the visualization of cytonemes, microscopic filamentous projections on cells, notably indispensable in cell communication during neural development. The groundbreaking discovery offers a fresh perspective on the intricacies of cellular communication and neural development.

Unveiling the Invisible: Visualizing Cytonemes

Cytonemes, akin to hair-like tendrils on cells, are known for their role in transmitting signals across significant distances. However, visualizing these microscopic structures in developing vertebrate tissues has been a daunting task for researchers. The St. Jude team, under the able leadership of Dr. Stacey Ogden, managed to overcome this hurdle. Leveraging advanced microscopy techniques and optimizing sample preparations, the researchers managed to capture images of cytonemes in the developing nervous system — a first in the realm of cellular biology.

Cytonemes: The Cellular Subway System

The findings of the study, published in the revered Cell journal, shed light on the role of cytonemes as a direct transport system for signaling molecules. The researchers likened this to an express subway system that skips local stops to reach major stations directly. They observed cytonemes originating from the notochord — a structure that plays a pivotal role in organizing the spinal cord. The study revealed that when the entry of signaling proteins into cytonemes was obstructed, it led to significant neurological defects in mouse models, underlining the significance of this transportation mechanism.

Decoding the ‘Sonic Hedgehog’ Morphogen

The study particularly focused on the ‘sonic hedgehog’ morphogen, a crucial signaling molecule that plays a pivotal role in neural development. The St. Jude team discovered that cytonemes are instrumental in forming the gradient necessary for proper tissue patterning. Their findings suggest a revolutionary understanding of the process of morphogen patterning and the development of the neural tube. The research was backed by grants from the National Institutes of Health, National Cancer Institute, and ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization of St. Jude.

The breakthrough discovery by the St. Jude team elucidates the crucial role of cytonemes in neural development and offers promising avenues for further research in the field of cellular biology.

Health Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

