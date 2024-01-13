St. Jude Researchers Discover New Therapeutic Target for Acute Myeloid Leukemia

In a groundbreaking study, researchers from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have identified a promising new target for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The team, led by Chunliang Li, PhD, has turned their focus toward HOXA9, a protein linked to poor patient outcomes and overexpressed in most AML cases. However, HOXA9 has presented a significant challenge for therapy due to its role as a transcription factor and the potential off-target effects of drugs that interfere with it.

Novel Approach to Identify Therapeutic Targets

To navigate this challenge, the researchers employed an innovative CRISPR/Cas9 screening strategy, designed to discover proteins that function in tandem with HOXA9. This unbiased screening revealed a significant role of splicing factors in the regulation of HOXA9 expression levels. Among these factors, the RNA-binding protein RBM5, known for its high expression in leukemia cells and crucial role in both DNA and RNA handling related to gene expression, emerged as a potential therapeutic target.

Depleting RBM5 from Cells

Interestingly, the team’s findings showed that when RBM5 was depleted from cells, a rapid decrease in HOXA9 mRNA levels ensued, without affecting splicing events. Furthermore, leukemia cells deficient in RBM5 could be rescued by overexpressing HOXA9, shedding light on the interplay between these two proteins.

Targeting RBM5 as a Therapeutic Strategy

These insights have led researchers to believe that targeting the DNA binding affinity of RBM5 could be a powerful therapeutic strategy, working in synergy with existing treatments for AML. This innovative research, backed by grants from ALSAC, has been published in Genome Biology and is a collaborative effort of various authors and institutions.

As we continue to unravel the complexities of acute myeloid leukemia, it becomes increasingly clear that our understanding of the disease is far from complete. Yet, with each new discovery, like that of the role of RBM5, we inch closer to providing patients with more effective treatment options. The work of Dr. Li and his team at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is a testament to this relentless pursuit of knowledge and its potential to transform lives.