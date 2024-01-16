St. Jude Home Care LLC Earns Unprecedented Dual Certifications

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's home health agency, St. Jude Home Care LLC, has made a significant stride in the healthcare sector by receiving dual certifications in pediatrics and home health from Community Health Accreditation Partners (CHAP). This achievement marks it as the first agency in the United States to gain this recognition. CHAP, a non-profit organization accrediting home and community-based healthcare services, is the lone entity in the U.S. offering a separate pediatric certification for home health agencies.

A Milestone in Pediatric Home Care

Launched in 2021, St. Jude Home Care LLC was founded with the intent to curtail the risk of COVID-19 exposure for immunocompromised patients, such as those suffering from cancer or sickle cell disease. The initiative aimed at reducing the necessity for frequent hospital visits. The agency extends a range of services, including skilled nursing, home health aids, and occupational and physical therapy. These services mirror the quality of care provided at St. Jude facilities, bringing them to patients' homes in the Memphis area.

Excelling in Standards of Care

CHAP's assessment of St. Jude Home Care LLC revealed exemplary compliance levels—100% with pediatric care standards and 99% with home health care accreditation standards. This accomplishment not only spotlights the unwavering commitment of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to pediatric care excellence but also underlines its mission to progress the treatment and cure of childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

A Legacy of Pediatric Care Excellence

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital stands as the sole National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center focused entirely on children. Over the past 60 years, it has played a pivotal role in increasing the childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to a remarkable 80%. St. Jude actively shares its medical breakthroughs with the global medical community, in a bid to benefit children across the world.