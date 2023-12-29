St John Urges Water Safety Awareness for a Safer Summer: Let’s Reduce Water-Related Incidents Together!

New Zealand’s medical emergency organization, Hato Hone St John, has announced a 14 percent increase in water incidents in 2022, with a total of 434 cases attended across the nation. The summer months from December 2022 to February 2023 proved to be particularly perilous with nearly 200 of these water-related incidents responded to by ambulance officers, some of which resulted in fatalities.

A Closer Look at the Numbers

The most prominent locations for water-related mishaps included Whangarei, Dargaville, North Shore in Auckland, and several other areas. Shockingly, Water Safety New Zealand disclosed that 85 percent of drowning victims in the past year were male, and ‘unintentional immersion’ was responsible for over 30 percent of the country’s annual drowning toll in the last five years.

Urgent Call for Water Safety

Drowning Prevention Auckland and officials from St John are putting a spotlight on the importance of water safety. They are advising people to check water depth before diving in, find safe entry and exit points when swimming, and employ the ‘Float First’ survival steps if in difficulty in water.

The Hidden Danger of Inflatable Backyard Pools

The officials have also issued a specific warning about the dangers of inflatable backyard pools, which are increasingly popular with families. These seemingly harmless pools can pose hidden risks, particularly for unsupervised children. St John is urging everyone to enjoy a safe summer and is promoting vigilance around water to avoid any untoward incidents.