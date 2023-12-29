en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

St John Urges Water Safety Awareness for a Safer Summer: Let’s Reduce Water-Related Incidents Together!

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:29 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:12 am EST
St John Urges Water Safety Awareness for a Safer Summer: Let’s Reduce Water-Related Incidents Together!

New Zealand’s medical emergency organization, Hato Hone St John, has announced a 14 percent increase in water incidents in 2022, with a total of 434 cases attended across the nation. The summer months from December 2022 to February 2023 proved to be particularly perilous with nearly 200 of these water-related incidents responded to by ambulance officers, some of which resulted in fatalities.

A Closer Look at the Numbers

The most prominent locations for water-related mishaps included Whangarei, Dargaville, North Shore in Auckland, and several other areas. Shockingly, Water Safety New Zealand disclosed that 85 percent of drowning victims in the past year were male, and ‘unintentional immersion’ was responsible for over 30 percent of the country’s annual drowning toll in the last five years.

Urgent Call for Water Safety

Drowning Prevention Auckland and officials from St John are putting a spotlight on the importance of water safety. They are advising people to check water depth before diving in, find safe entry and exit points when swimming, and employ the ‘Float First’ survival steps if in difficulty in water.

The Hidden Danger of Inflatable Backyard Pools

The officials have also issued a specific warning about the dangers of inflatable backyard pools, which are increasingly popular with families. These seemingly harmless pools can pose hidden risks, particularly for unsupervised children. St John is urging everyone to enjoy a safe summer and is promoting vigilance around water to avoid any untoward incidents.

0
Health New Zealand Safety
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

From Health to Tech: A Comprehensive Update on Global Happenings

By Salman Khan

Healthcare Crisis Looms in Manitoba as Respiratory Illnesses Surge

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Uganda's Progress Across Sectors: A Model for Developing Nations

By Salman Khan

Health Trends in 2023 and Projections for 2024: From Holiday Benefits to Digital Self-Diagnosis

By Dil Bar Irshad

London on Brink of Health Crisis: Fear of Measles Outbreak Looms Amid ...
@Health · 11 mins
London on Brink of Health Crisis: Fear of Measles Outbreak Looms Amid ...
heart comment 0
Jersey Authorities Warn Rabbit Owners of Deadly Myxomatosis Outbreak

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Jersey Authorities Warn Rabbit Owners of Deadly Myxomatosis Outbreak
Unveiling Gastritis: Understanding, Managing, and a Potential Link to Alzheimer’s

By Salman Khan

Unveiling Gastritis: Understanding, Managing, and a Potential Link to Alzheimer's
Islamic Development Bank Bolsters WHO with $1.1 Million to Enhance Afghanistan’s Healthcare

By BNN Correspondents

Islamic Development Bank Bolsters WHO with $1.1 Million to Enhance Afghanistan’s Healthcare
RUWATSAN Launches Campaign to Prevent Cholera Outbreak in Ogun State

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

RUWATSAN Launches Campaign to Prevent Cholera Outbreak in Ogun State
Latest Headlines
World News
Anambra Politician Nicholas Ukachukwu Seeks Extensive Security Amid Rising Insecurity
43 seconds
Anambra Politician Nicholas Ukachukwu Seeks Extensive Security Amid Rising Insecurity
Uganda's Former PM Mbabazi's Parents Memorial Draws Significant Crowd
1 min
Uganda's Former PM Mbabazi's Parents Memorial Draws Significant Crowd
Shabiki Midweek Jackpot Winners Announced: A Glimpse into Kenya's Betting Phenomenon
4 mins
Shabiki Midweek Jackpot Winners Announced: A Glimpse into Kenya's Betting Phenomenon
Inter-Korean Relations in 2023: A Year of Deterioration and Uncertainty
6 mins
Inter-Korean Relations in 2023: A Year of Deterioration and Uncertainty
From Health to Tech: A Comprehensive Update on Global Happenings
6 mins
From Health to Tech: A Comprehensive Update on Global Happenings
Healthcare Crisis Looms in Manitoba as Respiratory Illnesses Surge
6 mins
Healthcare Crisis Looms in Manitoba as Respiratory Illnesses Surge
Uganda's Progress Across Sectors: A Model for Developing Nations
6 mins
Uganda's Progress Across Sectors: A Model for Developing Nations
Jharkhand Lowers Pensionable Age for Tribals and Dalits
9 mins
Jharkhand Lowers Pensionable Age for Tribals and Dalits
Health Trends in 2023 and Projections for 2024: From Holiday Benefits to Digital Self-Diagnosis
11 mins
Health Trends in 2023 and Projections for 2024: From Holiday Benefits to Digital Self-Diagnosis
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
53 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
2 hours
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
2 hours
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
2 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
2 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
4 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
4 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app