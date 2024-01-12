St John Ambulance Responds to Surge in Emergencies Amidst Port Moresby’s Civil Unrest

Port Moresby, the capital city of Papua New Guinea, has been a stage for emergency incidents in recent days. Amidst this chaos, St John Ambulance has emerged as a beacon of hope, led by its CEO, Matt Cannon. In the wake of civil unrest sparked by a police and public sector protest over pay, the city has experienced a surge in life-threatening situations. Over the past 36 hours, the service has responded to 40 cases of trauma, shooting, and burns out of a total of 170 incidents. Such emergencies have seen victims suffering from gunshot wounds, severe burns, and injuries directly linked to the unrest.

St John Ambulance’s Pledge to Universal Aid

CEO Matt Cannon has emphasized the organization’s dedication to providing universal aid, irrespective of an individual’s background or involvement in civil unrest. He stressed the significance of responding to life-threatening emergencies, particularly those affecting the city’s most vulnerable residents: mothers, children, and victims of severe trauma. This commitment to universal aid is deeply ingrained in the ethos of St John Ambulance, an organization that has been operating in Papua New Guinea for 65 years.

Navigating the Challenges of Civil Unrest

Tackling emergencies during a period of civil unrest presents unique challenges. To ensure the safety of their personnel, St John Ambulance has implemented additional safety measures, including the compulsory wearing of helmets and restricting movement to areas deemed safe. Matt Cannon has also indicated plans to beef up security at the organization’s headquarters.

Continued Care Amidst Chaos

Despite the focus on emergencies arising from the civil unrest, St John Ambulance continues its regular operations, attending to medical emergencies such as heart attacks, strokes, malaria, and accidents. This dedication to care, even amidst times of chaos, showcases the resilience and commitment of this organization, its leadership, and its staff.