en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

St John Ambulance Responds to Surge in Emergencies Amidst Port Moresby’s Civil Unrest

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:15 pm EST
St John Ambulance Responds to Surge in Emergencies Amidst Port Moresby’s Civil Unrest

Port Moresby, the capital city of Papua New Guinea, has been a stage for emergency incidents in recent days. Amidst this chaos, St John Ambulance has emerged as a beacon of hope, led by its CEO, Matt Cannon. In the wake of civil unrest sparked by a police and public sector protest over pay, the city has experienced a surge in life-threatening situations. Over the past 36 hours, the service has responded to 40 cases of trauma, shooting, and burns out of a total of 170 incidents. Such emergencies have seen victims suffering from gunshot wounds, severe burns, and injuries directly linked to the unrest.

St John Ambulance’s Pledge to Universal Aid

CEO Matt Cannon has emphasized the organization’s dedication to providing universal aid, irrespective of an individual’s background or involvement in civil unrest. He stressed the significance of responding to life-threatening emergencies, particularly those affecting the city’s most vulnerable residents: mothers, children, and victims of severe trauma. This commitment to universal aid is deeply ingrained in the ethos of St John Ambulance, an organization that has been operating in Papua New Guinea for 65 years.

Navigating the Challenges of Civil Unrest

Tackling emergencies during a period of civil unrest presents unique challenges. To ensure the safety of their personnel, St John Ambulance has implemented additional safety measures, including the compulsory wearing of helmets and restricting movement to areas deemed safe. Matt Cannon has also indicated plans to beef up security at the organization’s headquarters.

Continued Care Amidst Chaos

Despite the focus on emergencies arising from the civil unrest, St John Ambulance continues its regular operations, attending to medical emergencies such as heart attacks, strokes, malaria, and accidents. This dedication to care, even amidst times of chaos, showcases the resilience and commitment of this organization, its leadership, and its staff.

0
Health Papua New Guinea Safety
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
4 mins ago
Goshen Health Staff Member Honored with Gardener Award for Compassionate Care
In an uplifting show of compassion and dedication, Polly Beasley, a committed staff member at Day Surgery in Goshen Health, has been honored with the prestigious Gardener Award. The award serves as an acknowledgment of her exceptional service and empathetic care towards a patient’s mother, shedding light on the human side of healthcare that often
Goshen Health Staff Member Honored with Gardener Award for Compassionate Care
Minnesota's Top Performing Medical Groups Prove Quality and Affordability Can Coexist
25 mins ago
Minnesota's Top Performing Medical Groups Prove Quality and Affordability Can Coexist
Sony Open: Taylor Montgomery Takes Lead, Gary Woodland Returns Post-Surgery
25 mins ago
Sony Open: Taylor Montgomery Takes Lead, Gary Woodland Returns Post-Surgery
Lincoln University Rocked by VP's Suicide: Calls for Accountability Intensify
14 mins ago
Lincoln University Rocked by VP's Suicide: Calls for Accountability Intensify
Paree Sanitary Pads Launches Paree Super Nights: A Premium Solution for Menstrual Nights
17 mins ago
Paree Sanitary Pads Launches Paree Super Nights: A Premium Solution for Menstrual Nights
'Zero-Proof' Bars Gain Traction in Colorado: A Shift Towards Alcohol-Free Social Spaces
23 mins ago
'Zero-Proof' Bars Gain Traction in Colorado: A Shift Towards Alcohol-Free Social Spaces
Latest Headlines
World News
Sam Wells Inspires Crestview to Decisive Victory in Firelands Conference
3 mins
Sam Wells Inspires Crestview to Decisive Victory in Firelands Conference
Goshen Health Staff Member Honored with Gardener Award for Compassionate Care
4 mins
Goshen Health Staff Member Honored with Gardener Award for Compassionate Care
Balancing Motherhood and Professional Tennis: Wozniacki and Kerber Return to Australian Open
5 mins
Balancing Motherhood and Professional Tennis: Wozniacki and Kerber Return to Australian Open
Balbir Punj Cites Gandhi in Defense of Babri Mosque Demolition Ahead of 'Tryst with Ayodhya' Release
5 mins
Balbir Punj Cites Gandhi in Defense of Babri Mosque Demolition Ahead of 'Tryst with Ayodhya' Release
Zimbabwe Police Enforce Ban on Sports Betting Among Officers
6 mins
Zimbabwe Police Enforce Ban on Sports Betting Among Officers
GOP Reps Compare Hunter Biden to Draco Malfoy Amid Contempt of Congress Discussion
7 mins
GOP Reps Compare Hunter Biden to Draco Malfoy Amid Contempt of Congress Discussion
Texas Spends Over $100 Million to Bus Migrants to Democratic Cities
9 mins
Texas Spends Over $100 Million to Bus Migrants to Democratic Cities
Carl Yuan Yechun: Rising Through the Ranks in the 2024 PGA Tour
11 mins
Carl Yuan Yechun: Rising Through the Ranks in the 2024 PGA Tour
Figure Skater Overcomes Injury Setback, Prepares For National Championships
12 mins
Figure Skater Overcomes Injury Setback, Prepares For National Championships
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app