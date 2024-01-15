St Helens Star People’s Choice Award: A Salute to NHS Heroes

The St Helens Star People’s Choice Award, a salient recognition of exceptional healthcare service within the Mersey and West Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, is now open for public nominations. In its quest to honor the unsung NHS Heroes, the award provides a platform for the community to acknowledge the tireless efforts and dedication of their healthcare heroes.

A Glance at the Past

Reflecting on the past year, the Paediatric Department at Whiston Hospital emerged as the victors, having demonstrated unwavering commitment to their young and critically ill patients. Their work, marked by high standards of care, earned them the revered title of ‘heroes’ from patients, their families, and caregivers alike.

The Journey to the Podium

The journey to the podium begins with nominations. The public is invited to cast their votes in favor of individuals or teams who have shown extraordinary service within the Trust’s hospitals and community sites. With no cost to the NHS, the process is as simple as filling out a form or visiting the Trust’s website. The deadline for nominations is set for February 9, 2024.

A Night of Honor

The culmination of this journey is a grand awards ceremony scheduled for May, at the Liverpool Arena. More than just the People’s Choice Award, the event spans several accolades including the Employee and Team of the Year. The ceremony is a testament to the Trust’s commitment to recognizing and celebrating the extraordinary efforts of its staff.