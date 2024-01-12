St. David's Round Rock Medical Center Announces Major Expansion Amidst Population Boom

St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, a reputable healthcare provider in Central Texas, has announced a significant expansion plan to cater to the escalating healthcare demands of the region, particularly in Williamson County. The $53.1 million expansion features a new floor with 34 intermediate care beds, and the completion of the fifth floor in the hospital's multi-story building. The plan also includes the execution of the fourth floor once the fifth-floor reaches its maximum capacity, a milestone that is expected within the next two years.

Advertisment

Expansion Amidst Growing Population

Round Rock's population witnessed a massive surge of 19.6% from 2010 to 2020, while Williamson County saw an even greater increase of 44% during the same period. This unprecedented growth rate has necessitated the urgent expansion of healthcare services. St. David's Round Rock Medical Center's development plan is a strategic response to this need, and also a proactive measure to counter future population increases.

The expansion aims to alleviate capacity issues, expedite patient transfers, and facilitate the swift movement of patients from emergency and post-anesthesia units into beds. To accommodate the new unit's opening, an additional 50 staff members have been recruited, enhancing the hospital's ability to deliver quality care. Since its establishment in 1983, the hospital has notably expanded its services, specializing in cardiac and trauma care, with facilities like the Austin Heart Hospital on-site.