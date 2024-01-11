St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center Announces Major Expansion Amidst Population Boom

St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center, a reputable healthcare provider in Central Texas, has announced a significant expansion plan to cater to the escalating healthcare demands of the region, particularly in Williamson County. The $53.1 million expansion features a new floor with 34 intermediate care beds, and the completion of the fifth floor in the hospital’s multi-story building. The plan also includes the execution of the fourth floor once the fifth-floor reaches its maximum capacity, a milestone that is expected within the next two years.

Expansion Amidst Growing Population

Round Rock’s population witnessed a massive surge of 19.6% from 2010 to 2020, while Williamson County saw an even greater increase of 44% during the same period. This unprecedented growth rate has necessitated the urgent expansion of healthcare services. St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center’s development plan is a strategic response to this need, and also a proactive measure to counter future population increases.

Enhanced Healthcare Services

The expansion aims to alleviate capacity issues, expedite patient transfers, and facilitate the swift movement of patients from emergency and post-anesthesia units into beds. To accommodate the new unit’s opening, an additional 50 staff members have been recruited, enhancing the hospital’s ability to deliver quality care. Since its establishment in 1983, the hospital has notably expanded its services, specializing in cardiac and trauma care, with facilities like the Austin Heart Hospital on-site.

Innovations in Patient Care

The new rooms in the intermediate care unit are not just additions; they are a leap in healthcare innovation. Each room features breakaway doors for immediate access by emergency staff, negative pressure rooms for the containment of infectious diseases, and a seamless integration of heart and neurology monitoring and dialysis equipment. St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center’s future-oriented approach sets it apart, and with the potential for adding more stories to the existing tower, it is poised to cater to the growing healthcare demands of the region.