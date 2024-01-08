SSP Health Ltd to Merge Warwick Road Surgery and Fusehill Medical Practice: A New Era in Carlisle’s Primary Healthcare

In a significant move set to reshape primary healthcare delivery in Carlisle, SSP Health Ltd, the largest NHS GP Group in the Northwest, has announced plans to merge Warwick Road Surgery and Fusehill Medical Practice. The new entity, to be named Central Carlisle Practice, will commence operations in April 2024. The merger will integrate the contracts and practice systems of both medical facilities while maintaining services at the existing sites.

Enhanced Patient Experience

The proposed merger presents a blend of continuity and innovation in patient care. Patients will retain the flexibility to access appointments at either location, and the practice boundaries will remain unchanged. This collaborative operation of the two practices was previously observed during the Coronavirus pandemic, enabling patients to receive care from staff and clinicians of both facilities.

Boosting Healthcare Services

The merger is fueled by an ambition to offer a wider selection of appointment times, a larger pool of GPs and clinicians, and enhanced access to healthcare services. A key innovation in the proposal is the segregation of ‘well patients’ from those unwell. This initiative aims to minimize the transmission of common diseases and infections, contributing to overall community health.

Preserving the Core, Innovating the Practice

Despite the potential change in location for certain face-to-face appointments, both practices will retain their core opening hours, and there will be no alterations to clinical and administrative staff. As part of the plan, SSP Health Ltd is contemplating the relocation of specific clinics such as those for screening, immunizations, vaccinations, and chronic disease management, to one site, while another site will host clinics for patients with ailments.

To ensure patient inclusivity and transparency, SSP Health Ltd has arranged drop-in sessions and is conducting patient participation groups. It also welcomes phone calls for further discussion on the proposed merger, ensuring that the voices of those most impacted by this decision – the patients – are heard and considered.