en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

SSEN Pushes to Boost Enrolment in Priority Service Register Amid Low Participation Rates

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:46 am EST
SSEN Pushes to Boost Enrolment in Priority Service Register Amid Low Participation Rates

In the wake of recent power disruptions due to events like Storm Henk, the importance of being prepared for such occurrences has never been more evident. Amongst the resources available, the Priority Service Register (PSR) provided by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) stands out. Its coverage extends to the Oxford area and offers an extra layer of support during power disruptions, especially for those who are most vulnerable due to age, health conditions, or reliance on medical equipment.

A Significant Gap in PSR Enrollment

Despite efforts to reach out to eligible individuals, only just over half of those who could benefit from the PSR are registered. The Ridgeway region, which includes nearly 585,000 households, sees only about 132,600 utilising the PSR service. These numbers show a significant gap, leaving a substantial portion of the population without the additional support that the PSR provides.

Benefits of PSR Registration

Being registered with the PSR comes with various benefits. These include a dedicated 24-hour phone line, priority updates regarding power disruptions, a nominated contact option, and information available in various formats including Braille and audio CD. Moreover, it guarantees communication safety with the provision of a security password. During incidents like Storm Henk, enrolled customers received early warning calls and other forms of necessary assistance.

SSEN’s New Year Campaign

To address the gap in PSR enrollment, SSEN has launched a New Year campaign. This initiative aims to raise awareness about the PSR and simplify the sign-up process. It specifically targets individuals over 60, households with children under five, disabled or chronically ill individuals, and those relying on medical equipment or aids that depend on electricity. To ensure inclusivity, SSEN provides enrolment information in multiple languages and offers free telephone support to help more customers join the PSR and benefit from its services.

0
Health Safety United Kingdom
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
Community Pharmacies in UK on the Brink: MP Appeals for Government Intervention
The United Kingdom is grappling with a crisis that threatens the backbone of its primary health care system – the closure of community pharmacies. Financial strains, augmented by inflation and escalating business and staffing costs, have pushed these critical health establishments to the brink. In 2023, Glastonbury, a town steeped in history and folklore, witnessed
Community Pharmacies in UK on the Brink: MP Appeals for Government Intervention
Passenger Defecates Mid-Flight, Causing Distress on Delta Airlines
9 mins ago
Passenger Defecates Mid-Flight, Causing Distress on Delta Airlines
IIT Roorkee Hosts Workshop on Chronic Diseases Among Women
19 mins ago
IIT Roorkee Hosts Workshop on Chronic Diseases Among Women
VAUGHAN Gething Advocates for Wellbeing Hubs in NHS Wales Leadership Bid
5 mins ago
VAUGHAN Gething Advocates for Wellbeing Hubs in NHS Wales Leadership Bid
House Music Vocalist Kathy Brown Fights Stage 4 Lung Cancer: Fundraising Efforts Underway
6 mins ago
House Music Vocalist Kathy Brown Fights Stage 4 Lung Cancer: Fundraising Efforts Underway
Joenathan Mays: McLaren Flint's Outstanding Employee of the Month
9 mins ago
Joenathan Mays: McLaren Flint's Outstanding Employee of the Month
Latest Headlines
World News
Coventry City vs Leicester City: General Admission Tickets Sold Out, Limited Premium Options Remain
1 min
Coventry City vs Leicester City: General Admission Tickets Sold Out, Limited Premium Options Remain
Marcus Stoinis Accepts Exclusion from Australia's ODI Team
2 mins
Marcus Stoinis Accepts Exclusion from Australia's ODI Team
Dolphin Centre Announces Pool Reopening Amid Ongoing Renovations
2 mins
Dolphin Centre Announces Pool Reopening Amid Ongoing Renovations
Community Pharmacies in UK on the Brink: MP Appeals for Government Intervention
3 mins
Community Pharmacies in UK on the Brink: MP Appeals for Government Intervention
Georgia Bulldogs Clinch Victory over Arkansas Razorbacks in College Basketball Thriller
3 mins
Georgia Bulldogs Clinch Victory over Arkansas Razorbacks in College Basketball Thriller
College Basketball Conferences: Current Standings and Upcoming Games
3 mins
College Basketball Conferences: Current Standings and Upcoming Games
Spurs Rookie Victor Wembanyama Thrilled at Potential NBA Paris Game in 2025
4 mins
Spurs Rookie Victor Wembanyama Thrilled at Potential NBA Paris Game in 2025
VAUGHAN Gething Advocates for Wellbeing Hubs in NHS Wales Leadership Bid
5 mins
VAUGHAN Gething Advocates for Wellbeing Hubs in NHS Wales Leadership Bid
Court Rules in Favor of RNC, Striking Down Ten Provisions of Virgin Islands Election Law
6 mins
Court Rules in Favor of RNC, Striking Down Ten Provisions of Virgin Islands Election Law
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
3 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
4 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
6 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
11 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app