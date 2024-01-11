SSEN Pushes to Boost Enrolment in Priority Service Register Amid Low Participation Rates

In the wake of recent power disruptions due to events like Storm Henk, the importance of being prepared for such occurrences has never been more evident. Amongst the resources available, the Priority Service Register (PSR) provided by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) stands out. Its coverage extends to the Oxford area and offers an extra layer of support during power disruptions, especially for those who are most vulnerable due to age, health conditions, or reliance on medical equipment.

A Significant Gap in PSR Enrollment

Despite efforts to reach out to eligible individuals, only just over half of those who could benefit from the PSR are registered. The Ridgeway region, which includes nearly 585,000 households, sees only about 132,600 utilising the PSR service. These numbers show a significant gap, leaving a substantial portion of the population without the additional support that the PSR provides.

Benefits of PSR Registration

Being registered with the PSR comes with various benefits. These include a dedicated 24-hour phone line, priority updates regarding power disruptions, a nominated contact option, and information available in various formats including Braille and audio CD. Moreover, it guarantees communication safety with the provision of a security password. During incidents like Storm Henk, enrolled customers received early warning calls and other forms of necessary assistance.

SSEN’s New Year Campaign

To address the gap in PSR enrollment, SSEN has launched a New Year campaign. This initiative aims to raise awareness about the PSR and simplify the sign-up process. It specifically targets individuals over 60, households with children under five, disabled or chronically ill individuals, and those relying on medical equipment or aids that depend on electricity. To ensure inclusivity, SSEN provides enrolment information in multiple languages and offers free telephone support to help more customers join the PSR and benefit from its services.