en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

SRM Medical College Celebrates Launch of Groundbreaking ENT Books

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:53 pm EST
SRM Medical College Celebrates Launch of Groundbreaking ENT Books

In the hallowed halls of the SRM Medical College at Kattankulathur, a momentous occasion unfolded as the world of medicine welcomed two valuable additions to its literature. The institute heralded the launch of two significant books, ‘Essentials of ENT’ and ‘Atlas of Head Neck and Skull-Base Surgery’, in the Hippocrates Auditorium amidst enthusiastic applause and lofty expectations.

Launch of Significant Medical Publications

The books were unveiled by Dr TR Paarivendhar, the esteemed Founder Chancellor of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST). The ‘Essentials of ENT’, an in-depth exploration into the nuances of Ear, Nose, and Throat ailments, was received by Dr P Sathyanarayanan, the Pro-Chancellor of Academics at SRMIST. The other publication, the ‘Atlas of Head Neck and Skull-Base Surgery’, was received by Prof Dr Nitin M Nagarkar, the Dean of Medical at SRMIST.

Authors Behind the Works

The ‘Essentials of ENT’ was authored by Prof Lt Col A Ravikumar, a distinguished academic who holds the position of Pro Vice Chancellor, MHS at SRMIST. Sharing authorship with him are Dr Major S Prasanna Kumar, Professor and Head of the ENT Department at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER), and Dr Shiva Priya J, an Assistant Professor in the ENT department at SRIHER. The ‘Atlas of Head Neck and Skull-Base Surgery’, a comprehensive guide to complex surgical procedures, is the brainchild of Dr Nitin M Nagarkar.

Implications for the Medical Field

These publications, both in depth and breadth, are anticipated to significantly bolster the knowledge bank of practitioners as well as students in the field of ENT, head, neck, and skull-base surgery. They not only encapsulate the vast experience of the authors but also serve as a beacon for future research and medical advancement.

To reiterate, the SRM Medical College at Kattankulathur became the ground zero for a significant leap in the field of ENT and related surgical fields with the launch of these two impactful books. Their launch is a noteworthy event in the annals of medical literature, marking an essential stride in the pursuit of knowledge and excellence in these specialized areas.

0
Education Health India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Harvard University President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversies

By Nimrah Khatoon

PM Modi Inaugurates Energy and Education Projects: A Strategic Move Towards Inclusive Growth and Political Enhancement

By Dil Bar Irshad

Shadia Siddiqui: Deconstructing Stereotypes and Amplifying South Asian Voices

By Saboor Bayat

'Prem Patanga': A Theatrical Exploration of Love and Professional Struggles in Bhopal

By BNN Correspondents

Harvard University President Resigns Amidst Controversy ...
@Education · 7 mins
Harvard University President Resigns Amidst Controversy ...
heart comment 0
Andhra Pradesh Launches ‘Mentor a Student’ Initiative to Boost English Language Skills

By Rafia Tasleem

Andhra Pradesh Launches 'Mentor a Student' Initiative to Boost English Language Skills
Montgomery County Sets Stage for Summer Camp Fairs

By Rafia Tasleem

Montgomery County Sets Stage for Summer Camp Fairs
Survey Highlights Need for Human-Centric Digital Transformation in Universities

By Saboor Bayat

Survey Highlights Need for Human-Centric Digital Transformation in Universities
SUNY Morrisville Revolutionizes Law Enforcement Training with Apex Officer Simulator

By BNN Correspondents

SUNY Morrisville Revolutionizes Law Enforcement Training with Apex Officer Simulator
Latest Headlines
World News
College Football's Heisman Heroes: Manziel, Newton, Tebow, and Jackson
19 seconds
College Football's Heisman Heroes: Manziel, Newton, Tebow, and Jackson
The Rising Wave of Cognitive Enhancers: A Double-Edged Sword?
59 seconds
The Rising Wave of Cognitive Enhancers: A Double-Edged Sword?
New York: The 2024 Political Battleground
1 min
New York: The 2024 Political Battleground
AEW Star Mark Briscoe Eyes TNT Championship: A New Contender Emerges
2 mins
AEW Star Mark Briscoe Eyes TNT Championship: A New Contender Emerges
Decoding the Role of Pyroptosis in Atherosclerosis: A Groundbreaking Study
2 mins
Decoding the Role of Pyroptosis in Atherosclerosis: A Groundbreaking Study
BJP MLA Protests Against Forest Minister, Adivasi Activists Against Deforestation in Chhattisgarh
3 mins
BJP MLA Protests Against Forest Minister, Adivasi Activists Against Deforestation in Chhattisgarh
Big Ten Men's Basketball Rankings: Purdue Retains Lead, Wisconsin Ascends, Illinois Falls
3 mins
Big Ten Men's Basketball Rankings: Purdue Retains Lead, Wisconsin Ascends, Illinois Falls
BJP Leader Highlights Party's Efforts in Addressing Misgovernance and Crime at Karanpur Campaign Event
3 mins
BJP Leader Highlights Party's Efforts in Addressing Misgovernance and Crime at Karanpur Campaign Event
Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment: A Fight for Precision Medicine Amid Insurer Interference
3 mins
Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment: A Fight for Precision Medicine Amid Insurer Interference
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
53 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
57 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
60 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
2 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
2 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app