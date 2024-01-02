SRM Medical College Celebrates Launch of Groundbreaking ENT Books

In the hallowed halls of the SRM Medical College at Kattankulathur, a momentous occasion unfolded as the world of medicine welcomed two valuable additions to its literature. The institute heralded the launch of two significant books, ‘Essentials of ENT’ and ‘Atlas of Head Neck and Skull-Base Surgery’, in the Hippocrates Auditorium amidst enthusiastic applause and lofty expectations.

Launch of Significant Medical Publications

The books were unveiled by Dr TR Paarivendhar, the esteemed Founder Chancellor of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST). The ‘Essentials of ENT’, an in-depth exploration into the nuances of Ear, Nose, and Throat ailments, was received by Dr P Sathyanarayanan, the Pro-Chancellor of Academics at SRMIST. The other publication, the ‘Atlas of Head Neck and Skull-Base Surgery’, was received by Prof Dr Nitin M Nagarkar, the Dean of Medical at SRMIST.

Authors Behind the Works

The ‘Essentials of ENT’ was authored by Prof Lt Col A Ravikumar, a distinguished academic who holds the position of Pro Vice Chancellor, MHS at SRMIST. Sharing authorship with him are Dr Major S Prasanna Kumar, Professor and Head of the ENT Department at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER), and Dr Shiva Priya J, an Assistant Professor in the ENT department at SRIHER. The ‘Atlas of Head Neck and Skull-Base Surgery’, a comprehensive guide to complex surgical procedures, is the brainchild of Dr Nitin M Nagarkar.

Implications for the Medical Field

These publications, both in depth and breadth, are anticipated to significantly bolster the knowledge bank of practitioners as well as students in the field of ENT, head, neck, and skull-base surgery. They not only encapsulate the vast experience of the authors but also serve as a beacon for future research and medical advancement.

To reiterate, the SRM Medical College at Kattankulathur became the ground zero for a significant leap in the field of ENT and related surgical fields with the launch of these two impactful books. Their launch is a noteworthy event in the annals of medical literature, marking an essential stride in the pursuit of knowledge and excellence in these specialized areas.