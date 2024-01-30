Srinagar's Fight Against Drug Abuse: Deputy Commissioner Leads Key Review Meeting

Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Srinagar, recently spearheaded a District Level meeting focused on the Prevention of Drug Abuse & Narcotics Trade (NCORD). The meeting aimed to evaluate actions undertaken by Law Enforcement Agencies and other stakeholders to counteract drug abuse and peddling in the Srinagar District. A comprehensive review of the implementation of measures designed to deter these activities, as well as the progress towards eradicating them from the district, was undertaken.

Assessing Current Measures and Progress

The DC meticulously evaluated the present drug situation, treatment, and rehabilitation options available for substance abuse victims, as well as the ongoing anti-drug awareness campaigns in Srinagar. Dr. Bhat stressed on a zero-tolerance approach towards drug abuse and underscored the importance of vigilance, especially in vulnerable areas. He encouraged all stakeholders to combat the drug issue from both supply and demand perspectives, intensify deterrence measures, and educate the public on the perils of substance abuse through targeted awareness campaigns.

Importance of Intelligence and Database Management

Dr. Bhat highlighted the need for enhanced intelligence networks to monitor drug hotspots. He also underlined the importance of a comprehensive database for tracking and rehabilitating substance abuse victims. During the meeting, law enforcement representatives reported on the year's achievements, which included the registration of 107 cases, the arrest of 186 drug peddlers, significant drug seizures, and the destruction of illicit drug plantations and wild narcotics crops across various land areas in Srinagar District.

A Collaborative Approach to Drug Eradication

The Deputy Commissioner of Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan, led a District Level Committee under the NCORD to discuss measures to curb drug abuse and narcotic trade in the district. The meeting resulted in registering 208 FIRs, arresting 257 drug peddlers, and challaning 165 cases. Illicit poppy cultivation was also demolished on 738 Kanals of land. The District Administration is intent on creating a drug-free environment and enhancing coordination among enforcement agencies to break the supply chain. The meeting also broached the subject of intensifying checks on pharmacies, mapping hotspots, organizing awareness programs, and forming a Gram Panchayat level Committee.